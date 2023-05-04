Honkai Star Rail: All Jarilou-VI Treasure Locations

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Are you a fan of Honkai: Star Rail? Do you need extra Stellar Jade? If so, you must know that one of the most exciting aspects of this open-world game is finding hidden treasures and loot scattered throughout the map. In this article, we will discover all Jarilou-VI treasure chest locations so you can pull for your characters.

Jarilou-VI

Jarilou-VI is the first planet you’ll explore after completing the story quests for Herta Space Station. Upon arrival on this planet, HSR’s multi-universal rizzler Sampo will greet you and give you a “tour.” This area has a lot of places to explore and over 80 treasure chests scattered across the map. Like the previous area, you can find these treasures hidden in various corners of the map. Some may be visible without much effort, while others may require puzzle-solving skills and exploration.

Administrative District B1

There is only one treasure chest located in Administrative District B1. It is only accessible if you progress through the main story quest.

Administrative District 1F

Most of the treasure chests here can be located by just exploring the map. While exploring, I recommend completing the hidden quest that involves collecting seven wanted posters explained in this tutorial.

Outlying Snow Plains

You can find two treasure chests in the outlying Snow Plains, and defeating the monster guarding the other treasure chest will unlock it.

Backwater Pass

Most of the treasure chests in Backwater Pass are located in plain sight. To unlock the center chest, marked in orange, you must complete the “Vessel of Mediocrity” quest. Hook’s quest, “The Adventurous moles!” unlocks the last chest marked in orange below. Repairing the robot can unlock the chest marked in blue. Finally, you can open the chests marked in red by defeating the monsters guarding them.

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone requires you to progress to the story a little bit further to unlock certain areas in the map. The first chest marked in orange in the center requires you to do another quest from Hook called “The Adventurous Moles” to unlock the chest. The second chest marked in orange below also requires you to do a quest called “Vessel of Mediocrity” to unlock it. Lastly, There are two puzzles here that requires you to repair the robot similar to the previous ones.

Corridor of Fading Echoes

The Corridor of Fading Echoes offers three puzzle chests which can be also unlocked after repairing and following the robot. Three locked chest marked in red can be opened after defeating the monsters guarding it. Lastly, the common chests can be located by just exploring the map.

Everwinter Hill

Everwinter Hill can also be unlocked after progressing through the main storyline of the game. Continuing the quest “Vessel of Mediocrity” will unlock the chest marked in orange, requiring you to do another Fools Box puzzle. There is also one locked chest marked in red which can be unlocked after defeating the monster guarding it. Lastly, the common chests are just hidden in the corners of the map.

Boulder Town

Most of the chests in Boulder Town are located in plain sight except for one. The last chest requires you to talk to the mysterious woman. After talking to the woman, it is important to choose the small chest to get the reward. I’ll let your curiosity run wild after.

Great Mine

The great mine has the most number of chests in J-VI. The group of chests marked in orange above can be obtained by completing the “Night on the Great Mine” quest, which rewards you with three chests per day for three days, totaling nine chests. You can obtain the chest marked in orange on the left from the map Sampo gave. Lastly, to unlock the last chest marked in orange on the bottom right, you must reach level 25 and talk to Julian in Boulder town.

Rivet Town 1F

Rivet Town offers two puzzle chests which can also be unlocked after repairing and following the robot. Three locked chest marked in red can be unlocked after defeating the monster guarding it. Lastly, the common chests can be located by just exploring the map.

Robot Settlement 1F

As the area’s name implies, “Robot Settlement,” this area has two chests marked in red which can be unlocked after defeating the two giant robots guarding it. There is also one chest which also requires you to repair a robot to open it. Lastly, there are treasure chests in each corner of this floor.

Robot Settlement 2F

Unlike the hellish floor below, this area only has one chest guarded by weak monsters. Most treasure chests here can be obtained by simply exploring Svarog’s house.

That is everything you need to know about Jarilou-VI treasure chest locations. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Herta Space Station treasure chest locations available if you missed some treasure chests in the previous area.

