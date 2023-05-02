All Wanted Poster Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

The Traveler from Genshin Impact is not the only one who gets into trouble with authorities. Our beloved Astral Express crew also gets into their fair share of conflicts in Honkai: Star Rail, such as the Silvermane Guards attempting to arrest the team during their visit to Jarilo-VI. Of course, our eclectic characters manage to escape, and the authority decides to post several wanted posters in Belobog. You can collect these badly drawn drawings in HSR for a small reward, and we can tell you all their locations.

HSR Wanted Poster Locations Guide

You can discover seven wanted posters in the Administrative District in Belobog. Unfortunately, unlike quest-related items, the game does not mark the locations of these objects, meaning you must find them with your own effort. Luckily, you don’t need to examine every single wall in the area because we can tell you their exact positions.

Sampo Wanted Poster #1 Location

You can start your wanted poster hunt by teleporting to Goethe Hotel Space Anchor. Then, you can walk straight toward a bunch of patio tables across the road. The first Sampo wanted poster can be found on a wall between two tables.

March 7th Wanted Poster #1 Location

You can head toward the Goethe Hotel stairs, and you must walk around it. You will find the first wanted poster for March 7th on the wall beside a drawing of a tall building.

Main Character Wanted Poster Location

Unlike other crew members, the main character only has one wanted poster. It is located on a billboard north of the first March 7th wanted poster. You may even find a man looking at the badly drawn picture.

Dan Heng Wanted Poster #1 Location

The next wanted poster is Dan Heng’s, and you can discover it beside the tram tracks near the Eversummer Florists.

Dan Heng Wanted Poster #2 Location

You can follow the tram tracks and head north to find the next wanted poster. It should be on your left side on the wall of an intersection.

March 7th Wanted Poster #2 Location

The second wanted poster for March 7th is near Golden Theater Space Anchor. The guards have placed the paper on a light-colored wall beside the stairs.

Sampo Wanted Poster #2 Location

The last wanted poster is located on a wall between the stairs and a vending machine. You can get it by heading south after collecting the second March 7th wanted poster.

Once you have all of the seven wanted posters, you will unlock the “50 Credits?!” achievement, which grants you five Stellar Jade. You can claim your reward by opening the main menu and selecting the Achieved option.

That is the end of our guide on all wanted poster locations in Honkai: Star Rail. If you want to read more HSR content, be sure to check out the links below.

