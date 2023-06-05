How to Get Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve managed to stumble across a silent chest, you might be wondering how it could be opened. For starters, you’ll need to acquire a whispering key in order to open it up and get yourself some (hopefully) impressive loot. This item can be bought from the Purveyor or Curiosities – if you’d like to know exactly where they can be found, continue reading to find out where to find the Whispering Key in Diablo 4.

Purveyor of Curiosities Location in Diablo 4

There are multiple Purveyors of Curiosities around the world, but the first and easiest one to reach is located in Kyovashad. Their icon will always appear on your map as a money bag with a question mark. This is because purchasing most items from them, such as gear or a new weapon, will grant you something completely random – making it a bit of a gamble to see if you’ll get anything worth using. Whispering Keys can be bought for certain though, so there’s no gamble when picking up that specific item.

To purchase a Whispering Key, you’ll need a currency called Murmuring Obols. One of the best ways to get your hands on some Obols is by completing world events that occur around the map, but they can also be found in some chests, dungeons, and may also be given as a quest reward.

It’s probably a good idea to spend them since you can only hold a maximum of 500 at a time – with the option to be increased later in the game.

With 20 Murmuring Obols, you’ll be able to get one Whispering Key.

And there you have it! That’s where you’ll find a whispering key in Diablo 4. For even more guides and tips, like how to unlock enchantment slots or how to solve the secret of the spring quest, have a look at the related links below. We hope this helped!

