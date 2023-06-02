How to Solve Secret of the Spring Quest in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard

Diablo 4 is chock full of main quests, broken into acts, that are worth hours of content on their own. However, side quests, like Secret of the Spring, are great ways to break away up from the main story for a bit. You may have found the quest on your own, but if not, that’s okay! We’ll teach you where to start it and how to solve the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4.

How to Complete Secret of the Spring in Diablo 4

To find the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo IV, you’ll need to travel to the Fractured Peaks. It actually isn’t far off from Kyovashad. Leave the east gate at Kyovashad and head immediately north.

It’s nestled along the borders of the Frigid Expanse, just before you reach the Forsaken Quarry. The side quest isn’t automatically added to your journal like some quests are. You have to initiate it yourself.

Interact with the Discarded Note. As you near the Forsaken Quarry, you’ll come across a note with a riddle: Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace. If you interact with it, the Secret of the Spring quest will start. Go to the location marked on your map. Open the map to access your quest log. Select ‘Secret of the Spring’ to create a quest marker. It’ll take you straight to a spring. Stay there! Use the ‘Wait’ emote. By default, the ‘Wait’ emote isn’t listed on your radial wheel. If you’re on PC, press E; if you’re using a controller, it’s the D-pad. Highlight an empty option and choose to customize it. Add ‘Wait’ to your radial wheel and use the emote!

That’s all there is to solving the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4. Once you use the ‘Wait’ emote, the quest completes and you can collect your chest and experience. For more related content, you’ll find more guides down below!

