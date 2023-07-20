Can’t Enter Forest Clearing Diablo 4 Season 1 Mission: What to Do

To start off Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, you’ll take on a special quest that leads you straight into the Forest Clearing. It’s the very first quest you pick up, but unfortunately, it appears to be a little buggy or, at the very least, isn’t triggering due to traffic. If you’re having trouble entering the Forest Clearing in Diablo 4, here’s what you can do to finally get Season 1 started.

What You Do If You Can’t Enter the Forest Clearing in Diablo 4

To set the stage, you need to enter the Forest Clearing during the quest ‘Burning from Within.’ You have to complete it in order to participate and ultimately benefit from Season of the Malignant’s new features in Diablo 4. However, there are a few tricks you can try in order to skirt around the problem:

Shut down Diablo 4. We understand you’ll likely have to deal with a queue again, but a quick reboot can do wonders for a game. While you’re at it, double-check that an update wasn’t rolled out. Head back to the character menu. Maybe you don’t want to do a full reboot, in which case, relogging into your character can do the trick, too. Reset the dungeon. The Forest Clearing does count as a dungeon in Diablo 4. Start by relogging into your character, then head to the entrance of the Forest Clearing. Open your map and bring up the quest log. At the button, you’ll see a button prompt to ‘Reset Dungeons.’

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of what you can do if you can’t enter the Forest Clearing in Diablo 4. Otherwise, it’s just a waiting game. With the influx of players all trying to play Season of the Malignant, it’s bound to be unstable at times. Furthermore, the developers are already at work on server maintenance at the time of writing this (4:26pm PST). In the meantime, you can run some dungeons and start grinding your Renown!