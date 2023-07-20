With a new season rollover in Diablo 4, players hoping to get in on the new content will need to create a whole new character. However, even if everyone’s starting from square one again, you do still need to meet certain requirements before you can jump in. Here’s how to start Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4.

How to Start Diablo 4 Season 1

If you want to participate in Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4, all you have to do is clear the story campaign at least once on any character. This means going through all five acts, beating the final boss, and seeing the credits roll at the end.

You don’t need to participate in any endgame activity; just reaching the end credits is enough. Once you’ve beaten the story at least once, you’ll be able to create a new seasonal character on the title screen when Season of the Malignant goes live on July 20.

After creating your seasonal character and choosing your desired class, you’ll be able to go through the campaign again and also check out the new story content. While you’re mostly starting from scratch, you do get to carry over a bit of progress, including Renown, unlocked Altars of Lilith, as well as map progression.

What’s New in Season of the Malignant?

If the idea of slogging through the Diablo 4 campaign again pains you, don’t worry. There’s plenty of other content to enjoy in Season of the Malignant, as listed below:

New story quests taking place after the main campaign

Malignant Hearts to help enhance your builds

Six new Unique items

Seven new Legendary Aspects

And that's how you can get started with Diablo 4 Season 1.