All Hairstyles & Facial Hair in Diablo 4
Time to spend hours creating a character.
Diablo 4 has recently dropped and Blizzard decidedly shook things up by allowing players to truly put themselves in the world of Sanctuary by completely enhancing their character creator. Gamers can now have more control over their looks by mixing up different hairstyles, beards, eyebrows, and a decent selection of faces to choose from.
For those like me who are obsessed with customizing their character, this is pretty exciting. Each class also comes with their unique variations of hairstyles, and a special beard depending on their role as well. Almost every hairstyle is shared between both body types, but I’ve specified below each image if a cut is exclusive to one figure. If you’d like to plan out your character before jumping into the game, continue scrolling to see every hairstyle and all facial hair types in Diablo 4!
All Hairstyles in Diablo 4
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Sorcerer, Druid
Available For: Sorcerer
Available For: Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Sorcerer, Druid
Available For: Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian Body Type 1
Available For: Barbarian Body Type 2
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer
Available For: Barbarian
Available For: Barbarian Body Type 1
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Available For: Necromancer
Available For: Necromancer
Available For: Necromancer
Available For: Necromancer Body Type 2
Available For: Rogue
Available For: Rogue
Available For: Druid
All Facial Hair in Diablo 4
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid
Available For: Necromancer
Available For: Sorceror
Available For: Rogue
Available For: Druid
Those are all of the hairstyles and facial hair types currently available in Diablo 4’s character creator. For more guides like how to play the game in co-op multiplayer or how to solve the secret of the spring quest, feel free to check out the related posts below!
