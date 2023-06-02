All Hairstyles & Facial Hair in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Diablo 4 has recently dropped and Blizzard decidedly shook things up by allowing players to truly put themselves in the world of Sanctuary by completely enhancing their character creator. Gamers can now have more control over their looks by mixing up different hairstyles, beards, eyebrows, and a decent selection of faces to choose from.

For those like me who are obsessed with customizing their character, this is pretty exciting. Each class also comes with their unique variations of hairstyles, and a special beard depending on their role as well. Almost every hairstyle is shared between both body types, but I’ve specified below each image if a cut is exclusive to one figure. If you’d like to plan out your character before jumping into the game, continue scrolling to see every hairstyle and all facial hair types in Diablo 4!

All Hairstyles in Diablo 4

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Sorcerer, Druid

Available For: Sorcerer

Available For: Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Sorcerer, Druid

Available For: Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian Body Type 1

Available For: Barbarian Body Type 2

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer

Available For: Barbarian

Available For: Barbarian Body Type 1

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue

Available For: Necromancer

Available For: Necromancer

Available For: Necromancer

Available For: Necromancer Body Type 2

Available For: Rogue

Available For: Rogue

Available For: Druid

All Facial Hair in Diablo 4

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid

Available For: Necromancer

Available For: Sorceror

Available For: Rogue

Available For: Druid

Those are all of the hairstyles and facial hair types currently available in Diablo 4’s character creator. For more guides like how to play the game in co-op multiplayer or how to solve the secret of the spring quest, feel free to check out the related posts below!

