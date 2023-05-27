Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep – How to Get The Ghoul Title

In Destiny 2, not all Titles are created equally, and any title associated with a Dungeon tends to be quite a lot of effort to get. The Ghoul Title that was introduced with the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon is definitely going to challenge a lot of players. That said, Guardians are always looking for new ways to prove just how powerful they are.

How to get the Ghoul Title

To get the Ghoul Title, you will need to complete the Triumphs and Trophies that are associated with the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

Arise – Finish the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

– Finish the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Alone in the Deep – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon solo without leaving the activity.

– Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon solo without leaving the activity. The Trinity – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates. The encounters are disrupting the Hive Ritual, killing Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun, and the final boss Simmumah ur-Nokru

Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates. The encounters are disrupting the Hive Ritual, killing Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun, and the final boss Simmumah ur-Nokru Shock Risk – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.

– Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses. Fire Hazard: Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.

Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses. Abyssal Void: Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.

Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses. One of a Kind: Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class.

Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class. Sovereign: Complete the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon on Master difficulty.

Complete the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon on Master difficulty. In Memoriam: Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the “Ghosts of the Deep” Dungeon.

Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the “Ghosts of the Deep” Dungeon. Ghosts of the Deep: Trophies from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

Ghosts of the Deep Trophies

These Trophies are obtained by running the Dungeon and unlocking the required items through RNG. You can find the exact place each piece of loot can drop from with our Ghosts of the Deep Loot Table.

Recalcitrant Host (Sparrow)

Regicide (Emblem)

No Survivors SMG

New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher

Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher

Greasy Luck Glaive

Taken King Armor – a full set for your glass consisting of Head, Gauntlets, Legs, Chest, and Class Item

About the author

Aidan O'Brien Aidan has been playing games for over three decades and has been writing about them for about five years. When not getting stomped on by the creations of Hidetaka Miyazaki he enjoys spending too much time in Warframe, Destiny 2, and any ARPG with a solid grind. When not writing, he is doing inexplicable behind-the-scenes magic. More Stories by Aidan O'Brien

Related Posts