Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep – How to Get The Ghoul Title
In Destiny 2, not all Titles are created equally, and any title associated with a Dungeon tends to be quite a lot of effort to get. The Ghoul Title that was introduced with the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon is definitely going to challenge a lot of players. That said, Guardians are always looking for new ways to prove just how powerful they are.
How to get the Ghoul Title
To get the Ghoul Title, you will need to complete the Triumphs and Trophies that are associated with the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.
- Arise – Finish the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.
- Alone in the Deep – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon solo without leaving the activity.
- The Trinity – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates. The encounters are disrupting the Hive Ritual, killing Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun, and the final boss Simmumah ur-Nokru
- Shock Risk – Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.
- Fire Hazard: Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.
- Abyssal Void: Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.
- One of a Kind: Complete all encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class.
- Sovereign: Complete the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon on Master difficulty.
- In Memoriam: Find and listen to each memory of Darkness throughout the “Ghosts of the Deep” Dungeon.
- Ghosts of the Deep: Trophies from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.
Ghosts of the Deep Trophies
These Trophies are obtained by running the Dungeon and unlocking the required items through RNG. You can find the exact place each piece of loot can drop from with our Ghosts of the Deep Loot Table.
- Recalcitrant Host (Sparrow)
- Regicide (Emblem)
- No Survivors SMG
- New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher
- Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher
- Greasy Luck Glaive
- Taken King Armor – a full set for your glass consisting of Head, Gauntlets, Legs, Chest, and Class Item
