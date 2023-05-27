Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon Loot Table – Weapon and Armor Drops

Good news, Guardians. Destiny 2’s Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon has some excellent loot drops, including a beautiful Hive-inspired armor set that really looks amazing. If you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to find some friends and dive into the Dungeon.

Ghosts of the Deep Loot Drops

Image via Bungie

The drops are broken up between the different encounters in the dungeon, so depending on what you want, you might get lucky, and it will drop early, allowing you an easy farm.

First Encounter – Hive Ritual Disruption No Survivors Submachine Gun Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher Leg Armor Gauntlets Helmet

Second Encounter – Ecthar, The Shield of Savathun Greasy Luck Glaive Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher Chest Armor

Third Encounter – Simmumah ur-Nokru Boss Fight The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle No Survivors Submachine Gun Greasy Luck Glaive New Pacific Epitaph Grenade Launcher Helmet Leg Armor The chance at anything you have already earned



Keep in mind, for the Dungeon Exotic, you only have one chance to get it to drop each week and each character that you play. There are also a number of Triumphs that you can complete that will increase your chances of getting it.

Alone in the Deep – Complete all Dungeon encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep solo without leaving the activity. Please note that if someone joins your Fireteam while you are doing this, it can ruin your run, so set yourself to Invisible when you are going for it.

– Complete all Dungeon encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep solo without leaving the activity. Please note that if someone joins your Fireteam while you are doing this, it can ruin your run, so set yourself to Invisible when you are going for it. In Memoriam – Find and listen to each Memory of Darkness throughout the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

Find and listen to each Memory of Darkness throughout the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Sovereign – Complete the Ghosts of the Deep on Master difficulty.

How to farm the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon

To farm Dungeons, you need to pass the checkpoint to another character. To do this, play through the Dungeon until you get to the section you wish to farm. Start the encounter, then wipe. Leave your Fireteam and rejoin on a different character. Start the encounter and wipe again. Now you have two checkpoints. You can finish the encounter and get the loot and always pass back the checkpoint using the other character to spawn in, wiping, then changing the character again.

To give a quick breakdown of the steps:

Start the Dungeon and play until the encounter you wish to farm.

Fireteam wipe

Leave the Fireteam, change character, then join them on that new character.

Wipe on the new character

Complete the encounter and get your loot

Load back in on the original character with the checkpoint

Fire team wipe

Switch character

Fire team wipe

And just continue until you have managed to score the Stats Roll or weapon perks that you are after.

About the author

Aidan O'Brien Aidan has been playing games for over three decades and has been writing about them for about five years. When not getting stomped on by the creations of Hidetaka Miyazaki he enjoys spending too much time in Warframe, Destiny 2, and any ARPG with a solid grind. When not writing, he is doing inexplicable behind-the-scenes magic. More Stories by Aidan O'Brien

Related Posts