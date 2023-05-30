Destiny 2 Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher – How to Get It and God Roll

A new Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2 is causing a stir among the community due to a unique combination of synergistic perks that it can roll with. The Cold Comfort Legendary Rocket Launcher can get up to four rockets in the magazine, making the potential damage output during a DPS phase pretty much untouchable by any other Rocket Launcher.

How to get the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher

To get the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher, you’ll need to throw yourself into the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon and upon the mercy of the loot gods. The Cold Comfort can drop as loot from all three encounters, which is great news if you are looking to farm a God Roll. When you have the ability to farm the Dungeon, I would advise farming the second encounter, as it does work out as the quickest overall once you get the mechanics and timing of everything down.

What is the Cold Comfort God Roll?

Interestingly, most of the perks here are pretty locked in, but that fourth column gives some potential options, depending on what you want.

Barrel – Quick Launch

– Quick Launch Magazine – Impact Casing/High Velocity Rounds (users choice)

– Impact Casing/High Velocity Rounds (users choice) Perk 1 – Envious Assassin

– Envious Assassin Perk 2 – Explosive Light, Bait and Switch

– Explosive Light, Bait and Switch Origin Trait – Restoration Ritual

The reason the Cold Comfort is so good is because of how Envious Assassin and the Restoration Ritual Trait work together. Envious Assassin will overflow your magazine when you switch to the weapon based on how many kills you got in the previous 10 seconds with your other weapons. Slay out, and you’ll be able to switch to a Cold Comfort with three rockets waiting in the magazine. When you do that, you can simply stow the weapon, and you’ll have three rockets there when you need them. You won’t lose them if you wait a while to fire.

Restoration Ritual means if you revive an ally or use a finisher, your Rocket Launcher will prepare an emergency reload. So, when you do that, then fire all three rounds, it will auto-reload one more into the weapon for you, allowing you to fire four in total with no reload animation.

For the fourth column, you have a choice based on what you prefer. Explosive Light will give you 25% extra damage for picking up an Orb of Power, and you can stack six instances of Explosive Light. It is easy to set up and take advantage of, even if you are busy doing other mechanics in a Raid, as you can get it all squared away before the damage phase. Once again, those stacks won’t go until you use them or die.

Bait and Switch gives a potential 35% bonus damage for 10 seconds, but you need to do damage with all three weapons you are carrying within three seconds of each other. To me, the other 10% damage is not worth the setup. Personally, I got the one pictured above, and I am finding it to be extremely potent in difficult group activities.

