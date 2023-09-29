Are There Any Project Mugen Codes? Answered

If you love games like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact, you’re probably keeping tabs on Project Mugen. It’s full of anime goodness, an urban, open-world city to explore, and a lot of supernatural anomalies and chaos. These kinds of games tend to have codes, so does that mean Project Mugen has codes, too? Unfortunately, no, not at this time.

Why Aren’t There Any Project Mugen Codes?

Simply put: Project Mugen hasn’t even been released yet, nor has there been an official release date. With that said, the game does have pre-registration available on its official site. That tends to be an indication that a release date or, at the very least, a beta is on the horizon.

More importantly, there’s no guarantee that Project Mugen will even have codes, despite being free-to-play. Titles like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail have them, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Project Mugen will follow suit. It’s also a completely different studio!

What Kind of Rewards Could There Be?

Assuming Project Mugen follows a similar model and implements a redemption system like, say, Genshin Impact, then the free rewards may include:

In-game currencies (free and premium)

Materials

Characters

Boosts

Can You Redeem Codes in Project Mugen?

As mentioned before, Project Mugen hasn’t been released yet, nor has there been an open beta to confirm if codes can be redeemed. If codes are a part of the game’s ecosystem, it would either be done in-game, like in the settings, or through an official code redemption page.

Sadly, we have to close the book on Project Mugen codes, at least for now. Should the developers enact an open beta for everyone to play, we’ll know then. For now, you can collect free rewards in Honkai Star Rail. If that’s not your cup of tea, you can find codes list using the links below!