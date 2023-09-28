Best Neuvillette Build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 4.1 released two new five-star characters, one of them being the cool and powerful judge, Neuvillette. Although he spends most of his time behind the desk, he is not afraid of getting dirty and fighting his enemies. If you’re interested in pulling for him, here’s a guide on the best Neuvillette build you can use.

How to Build Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is a hydro catalyst user who’s designed as a main DPS character that mainly uses his Charged Attack. He also has the passive ability to increase your party’s movement SPD while exploring the underwater areas. Here is the best build you can use to bring out this character’s potential:

Weapon : Tome of the Eternal Flow

: Tome of the Eternal Flow Artifact Set : Marechaussee Hunter

: Marechaussee Hunter Main Stats : Sands – HP% Goblet – Hydro DMG Bonus or HP% Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

: Secondary Stats : ATK, ATK%, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery

: ATK, ATK%, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Elemental Mastery Constellation: C1 or C6

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like other five-star units, Neuvillette’s best weapon is his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow. If you’re not interested in spending your Primogems on the weapon banner, you can equip Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, Sacrificial Jade, or The Widsith. Prototype Amber is also a decent F2P alternative since this craftable weapon can greatly increase Neuvillette’s HP.

I recommend equipping four pieces of Marechaussee Hunter artifact set for Neuvillette. Not only will this set boost the character’s charged attack by 15 percent, but it can also increase his CRIT Rate by 36 percent. Other alternatives you can use are Wanderer’s Troupe and Heart of Depth artifact sets. For new players who can’t acquire five-star artifacts yet, I suggest temporarily using the Martial Artist artifact set.

If you have some Primogems to spare, I recommend unlocking Neuvillette’s first or sixth constellations. His first constellation can increase his DMG power and resistance to interruption while performing a Charged Attack. On the other hand, Neuvillette’s sixth constellation can increase his Charged Attack duration and add two extra currents while performing the Equitable Judgment skill.

Now that you know how to build Neuvillette in Genshin Impact, I recommend checking out related articles below this post. If you need extra Primogems, you may want to read our code article for this game and get free rewards.