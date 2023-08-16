How to Get Marechaussee Hunter Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

With the release of Genshin Impact 4.0, players will get to start farming for two new Artifact sets to enhance their character builds even further. Just like the rest of the Artifact sets in the game, you’ll need to visit a specific Domain to get it. With that in mind, here’s how to get the Marechaussee Hunter Artifact set in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Marechaussee Hunter Artifact Set Location

You’ll be able to farm the Marechaussee Hunter set in Genshin Impact by clearing the new Denouement of Sin Domain that’s been introduced in the 4.0 update. Located in the new Fontaine region, we’ve included a screenshot of the Domain’s location on the map down below:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The good news is that there’s no trick or puzzle you have to get past in order to access the Domain. Just head to its location and interact with it, and you’re in. Upon clearing the tier 1 or tier 2 versions of the Domain, you’ll get the 4-star sets. However, clearing it on tier 3 or 4 will reward you with the superior 5-star versions.

The easiest way to get to the Denouement of Sin Domain is by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven at Romaritime Harbor, then jump off and head northeast to find the Domain on the side of the mountain.

Marechaussee Hunter Artifact Set Bonuses

Like all other Artifact sets in Genshin Impact, the new Marechaussee Hunter set also offers bonuses when you have two or four pieces equipped. We’ve listed the bonuses down below:

2 Pieces: Normal and Charge Attack DMG +15%

4 Pieces: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5 seconds. Max 3 stacks.

With these set bonuses in mind, characters like the newly released Lyney can benefit from it as his HP gets depleted during Elemental Burst. Similarly, characters like Xiao and Hu Tao who also get their HP reduced while using their skills will benefit from the four piece bonus.

And that’s how to get the Marechaussee Hunter Artifact set in Genshin Impact. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the other newly released Golden Troupe set.