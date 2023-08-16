How to Get Golden Troupe Artifact Set In Genshin Impact

Besides introducing new characters, Genshin Impact version 4.0 also features two new artifact sets and among them is the Golden Troupe. If you’re not sure where you need to go to obtain this artifact set, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you the new Domain’s exact location!

Genshin Impact Denouement of Sin Domain Location

You can get the Golden Troupe artifact set from the Denouement of Sin Domain in Fontaine. You can easily reach this location by teleporting to the Statue of Seven in the Romaritime Harbor. Then, you can jump off the tall building and head northeast until you find a small rocky mountain.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Denouement of Sin Domain will be located on the east side of the mountain. Luckily, you don’t have to solve any puzzle to access the Domain and can simply approach the massive double doors to activate it.

Genshin Impact Golden Troupe Artifact Set Guide

If you want to get the five-star version of the Golden Troupe artifact set, you must beat the Domain at tier 3 or tier 4. Tier 1 and tier 2 also feature the new set, but you will only receive the four-star version. Although your units must be at least level 80 to beat these challenges, you can also try entering the Domain in multiplayer mode.

Here are the Golden Troupe artifact set bonuses:

2-Piece : Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20 percent.

: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 20 percent. 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25 percent. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25 percent. This effect will be cleared 2 seconds after taking the field.

Besides grinding for the new Golden Troupe artifact set, you can also acquire a new four-star unit for free in Genshin Impact. Lynette is an Ousia Anemo unit that you can get by simply leveling up!