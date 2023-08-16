How to Get Lynette for Free in Genshin Impact 4.0

Although you’ll usually get new characters by pulling on banners, HoYoverse sometimes gives free units in Genshin Impact. Besides the three initial four-star characters from Mondstat, you’ll also get a free four-star Anemo unit called Lynette from Fontaine.

How to Claim Lynette for Free in Genshin Impact 4.0

You can get Lynette for free by simply reaching Adventure Rank 25. Afterward, you can head over to the Events Overview page from the menu screen. Next, you can go to The Curtain Never Falls on Magic section and press the Invite button.

Besides Lynette, you will also receive her Ascension materials: three pieces of Meshing Gear and three Lumidouce Bell flowers. Unlike other events in Genshin, The Curtain Never Falls on Magic is permanent, and all future players will be able to claim this unit for free.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

If you want to get Lynette’s constellations, however, you must pull on 4.0 character banners, such as Conjuring Chiaroscuro. Besides boosting Lyney, the banner also increases your chance of getting Lynette, Barbara, and Bennet.

HoYoverse main reason to give Lynette for free is likely to allow players to get used to the Pneuma and Ousia mechanic introduced in the Fontaine region. Since the Hydro Traveler is a Pneuma unit, the developer has given Lynette to let players use an Ousia character.

Mechanical enemies in Fontaine are also subject to this gameplay mechanic, which will impact combat. For example, if you hit an enemy with a Pneuma attribute using an Ousia unit, they will become staggered for a limited time.

Besides obtaining Lynette, you will also have a chance to acquire Yelan in Genshin Impact version 4.0. She’s a five-star Hydro unit with strong DPS abilities that is also useful for exploration.