Oaklands Codes – Are There Any? (July 2024)

Looking for some Oaklands codes? Well you might, since this is an exciting farming simulator, all contained within one unique Roblox game! It’ll be even more fun with some free items and unlocks. So keep reading to find out what these codes do and how to use them!

All Oaklands Codes

Oaklands Codes (Working)

There are currently no active codes for Oaklands. Check back soon!

Oaklands Codes (Expired)

BRICK : Theofficialbrick property sign

: Theofficialbrick property sign LOST : Lostvorce property sign

: Lostvorce property sign TEAM: Team View property sign

How To Redeem Codes in Oaklands

Here’s how you can use new codes to get rewards in Oaklands.

Launch Oaklands on Roblox.

In the game, find the Oak Depot, and follow the signs around the streets.

There you will and several ATMs.

The one where you can redeem codes is red, called the “Creator codes” and located on the back of the store.

Approach it and press the use (“E”) button or, if you are on a mobile device, tap on it and click the “Creator Menu” button that pops up.

You should see the text code box, copy and paste the code you want.

Click the Redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

How Do You Get More Oaklands Codes?

If you want to stay updated on all the latest codes for Oaklands, you might want to join the Discord server of the developers, along with following their social media account on X and joining their Roblox group. But for all the latest codes, you’ll also want to bookmark this page and check back often!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

First, make sure that you’re inserting the code exactly as we have published in our guide. Even the slightest formatting error, such as capitalization or special characters, will cause the code to not work. Also, there is always a chance that the code you’re trying to use has since expired.

