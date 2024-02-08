Path of Cultivation Codes (February 2024)

In Path of Cultivation, it’s all about strengthening your body, qi, and soul through rigorous training. We aren’t suggest you start slacking, but there is an easy way to get further along in your journey. With a few Path of Cultivation codes, you’ll be closer to greatness!

Recommended Videos

All Path of Cultivation Codes List

Unsurprisingly, the free rewards you can get from codes revolve around currency, like Karma and Taels. Karma comes in handy for rerolling your Affinity, Dantian, Meridians, and Race in Path of Cultivation.

Path of Cultivation Codes (Working)

Update3: x100 Taels and x2 Karma

Path of Cultivation Codes (Expired)

dot

Update2

How To Redeem Codes in Path of Cultivation

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

Locate Mysterious Marco, an NPC that’s found in every area. He’s dressed in black, with red eyes and a white scarf. You’ll also see “Codes” floating above his head. Speak with Mysterious Marco to open the code redemption window. Type in a working code, then select “Redeem.”

How Can You Get More Path of Cultivation Codes?

Well, the developers don’t release codes anywhere else but the official Discord server, Path of Cultivation. Outside of that, you can simply bookmark our page for future reference as this is a living document.

Why Are My Path of Cultivation Codes Not Working?

In addition to spelling, codes are case-sensitive, which means if it has uppercase and lowercase letters, type them exactly as they’re presented on our list. Unique to Path of Cultivation, sometimes Mysterious Marco can be a bit buggy, too. If you’re having trouble with codes, reset your character or restart the game.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Path of Cultivation

The most you can hope for are free giveaways in the Path of Cultivation Discord server. There’s an entire channel dedicated to it, which you’ll find under “giveaways.” Other than that, you’ll actually have to play the game.

What is Path of Cultivation?

Path of Cultivation is a bit of an oddball, like a combination of RPG elements and action. What you do is “cultivate” one of three aspects (or all of them, if you so choose), such as Qi, Body, and Soul. Body, for example, you improve by doing pushups or going toe-to-toe with enemies. You can further improve through stat points and items!

With that said and done, you’re now up to speed with the latest Path of Cultivation codes. If those weren’t enough for you, we suggest burning through our other code guides for Anime Dimensions or Reaper 2.