How to Get Royalty Tiger Camo in MW3

In the world of Call of Duty, it’s all about the camo, especially since it proves your status as an elite player. But if you are wondering how to get the Royalty Tiger camo in Modern Warfare 3, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Find Royalty Tiger Camo in Modern Warfare 3

If you’ve been messing around in Multiplayer or Zombies, you may have spotted an illuminated pink-colored gun decal which is none other than the Royalty Tiger camo. The only way to get the cosmetic is by purchasing the Call of Duty Task Force 141 Crossbody Sling Bag at the shop for $60. Unfortunately, the item is currently sold out, but with so many fans asking for it, it could eventually go back on sale.

The Royalty Tiger camo will be included in every Sling Bag purchase, where you’ll receive a code for the cosmetic. You can also use the bag to show off your Task Force 141 pride, as the product features the group’s iconic symbol right at the center.

The MW3 camo is classified as animated skin due to its vibrant, shining glow. However, some fans have noted that it is a bit too bright when in ADS, so Activision could be adjusting this feature amongst other bug fixes.

This exclusive MW3 Camo is only available with the purchase of a Crossbody Sling Bag for $60 on the Call of Duty Shop pic.twitter.com/LAwe2sLWuZ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 17, 2023

On the other hand, there seems to be a significant difference between the gun’s appearance in Multiplayer and Zombies, with the latter being the one with the brighter look. Thus, you can stick to Multiplayer to at least take a break from its shining features.

The Royalty Tiger Camo in Multi vs in Zombies 😂 pic.twitter.com/mu3s2lCoXW — CovertMF (@CovertMF) November 16, 2023

Beyond the Tiger Royalty camo, you can acquire more exclusive content from various promotional events tied to companies like Little Caesars to Monster Energy. CoD fans may also obtain free in-game rewards from MW3 codes, which have been known to drop monthly.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Royalty Tiger camo in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to obtain more cosmetics, be sure to check out our guide on how to get the Burger King rewards or explore the relevant links below for more CoD content.