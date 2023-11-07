How to Get Modern Warfare 3 Burger King Rewards

The Call of Duty and BK collaborations often provide skins and XP bonuses for players, including the exclusive Burger Town Operator during MW2’s launch. So, now that a new entry has been added to the list, we’ll show you how to get Modern Warfare 3’s Burger King rewards.

Where to Get MW3 Burger King Rewards

You can claim the Modern Warfare 3 x Burger King rewards by purchasing a Call of Duty menu item (typically a limited-time meal) or spending a certain amount of money with a promo code. For example, the Hungry Jack’s (another name for BK in other countries) website indicates that you must spend at least $15 on the app/online with the ‘CALLOFDUTY’ code added to your cart.

Burger King and Call of Duty are partnering for another promotion this year with bonus rewards including a new Operator Skin shown in this video. Promo only available in select countries. #MW3 pic.twitter.com/oJlOcA9kuY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 7, 2023

Consumers can make two purchases to get all the rewards from the Burger King promotion. However, the event is only available in the following areas:

Netherlands

Dominican Republic

Australia

Spain

Austria

Puerto Rico

Peru

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Honduras

Uruguay

Ecuador

Venezuela

Costa Rica

Aruba

Paraguay

Panama

Nicaragua

Martinique

Anyone who resides outside of these locations may be able to get codes for the MW3 Burger King event by buying them on online marketplaces. Many Call of Duty fans have done this in the past, but you must ensure that the seller is trustworthy enough for the exchange.

How to Redeem Modern Warfare 3 Burger King Rewards

You can redeem your code on the official Call of Duty website, which requires a CoD account. This procedure runs similarly to the Modern Warfare 3 Beta codes and previous promotional events.

Image Source: Screenshot via Call of Duty Redeem Page

Some countries will provide you with a scratch card for the code, and you can use it immediately to get your rewards. Others may also give the code to you via email, which can take up to 48 hours to send.

All Modern Warfare 3 Burger King Rewards

You can expect the following rewards for Burger King and MW3’s promotional event:

First purchase: Burger King-themed Calling Card Burger King-themed Emblem 1 hour Double XP

Second purchase: Burger Town Skin 1 hour Double XP



You’ll be able to equip these new decals, like any standard Operator cosmetic, as well as use the double XP tokens to boost your level.

That covers everything you need to know about the Burger King and Modern Warfare 3 collaboration. If you want some more goodies, check out our guide on how to get Campaign rewards. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.