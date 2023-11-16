How to Get MW3 Monster Energy Rewards

Modern Warfare 3 has only been out for a week, but the tie-in promotions keep piling up. Besides Burger King and Little Caesar’s, Monster Energy is also teaming up with Activision for some in-game goodies. Keep reading to learn how to get your MW3 Monster Energy rewards.

Redeeming MW3 Monster Energy Rewards

To get the aforementioned rewards, you will first have to buy a Monster Energy product. Depending on where you live, you will then have to upload a receipt of your purchase or use a pull tab on the product which contains a code for you to redeem.

Receipt uploads are required if you are from one of the following countries:

United States

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Ecuador

Hong Kong

Japan

Malaysia

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Singapore

Taiwan

Uruguay

If you are from any other country, look for pull tabs on Monster Energy drinks.

Receipt Upload Steps

Visit the CoD x Monster Energy promotion website and log in; or, create an account if you don’t have one Upload an image of your receipt with the purchase Wait 24 hours for your receipt to be verified Check the My Codes tab on the Monster Energy website, and your codes will appear there

Pull Tab Redemption Steps

Visit the CoD x Monster Energy promotion website and log in, or create an account if you don’t have one Enter the code you found under the pull tab Check the My Codes tab on the Monster Energy website, and your codes will appear there

Redeem the Code on the Call of Duty Website

Once you receive the codes, head over to the Activision website and log in. Go to Profile and link your Activision account with the platform you play MW3 on if you haven’t yet. Open the redemption page and input your codes to earn the rewards.

Monster Energy x MW3 Promotion Prizes

Each redemption of the 2XP code will give you a 15-minute 2XP Token. The first six codes that you redeem will also unlock:

Inner Beast Weapon Blueprint The Beast Operator Skin for BBQ Base Operator Caught in the Crosshairs Weapon Vinyl Zero Chill Operator Skin for BBQ Base Operator Future Season Content Future Season Content

Retailer Exclusive Rewards

If you bought your drinks at Walmart and uploaded receipts, you will receive Dual 2XP Tokens instead. These grant 30 minutes of double XP and 30 minutes of double Weapon XP.

There’s also some additional Monster Energy loot for MW3 if you bought your drinks at one of these retailers:

Unleash the Beast Emblem – QuikTrip and Stater Bros exclusive – take a photo of your QuickTrip receipt and upload it to their website to get the emblem; similar website is also available for Stater Bros

– QuikTrip and Stater Bros exclusive – take a photo of your QuickTrip receipt and upload it to their website to get the emblem; similar website is also available for Stater Bros Energized Operation Sticker – Casey’s and Price Choppers exclusive – you need to have a Casey’s Rewards account and scan the in-app barcode during purchase; you’ll receive your code via email; if you bought your drink and Price Choppers, send the receipt to their promo email

– Casey’s and Price Choppers exclusive – you need to have a Casey’s Rewards account and scan the in-app barcode during purchase; you’ll receive your code via email; if you bought your drink and Price Choppers, send the receipt to their promo email Trigger Finger Calling Card – Kroger, Murphy USA, and Kwik Trip exclusive – there is a website for Kroger’s; for Murphy USA, you need to input your phone number associated with your Murphy Drive Rewards account during purchase; swipe your Kwik Trip rewards card on checkout if you bought your drink there

Monster Energy x MW3 Promotion Rules

Below is a list of the rules regarding this promotion:

Codes that you receive must be redeemed by March 31, 2024 Only receipts from September 1 to December 31, 2023, are redeemable Maximum of 40 hours for each 2XP Token per account across all promotions One hour at most of each 2XP Token can be redeemed and used in-game per day Limit of only one receipt upload per day for Walmart

For a full list, you can visit the Monster Energy website and read through the Promotion Rules section.

Who said energy drink addictions don’t pay off? But seriously, don’t overdo it with Monster because there are efficient ways to grind stuff in MW3. If you want a different CoD guide, keep scrolling down, and you will definitely find something helpful.