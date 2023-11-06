How to Get Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars Rewards

Activision and Little Caesars are teaming up for a promotion tied the launch of MW3, wherein players can get their hands on double XP time, an operator skin, and more. This promotion is currently available to people who live in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, excluding Quebec, and we’re here to help you figure out how to take advantage of it.

How to Get MW3 Little Caesars Rewards

To get all the rewards, including the exclusive operator skin, you must make two separate purchases above $3 USD/$4.99 CAD/$35 MXN. Then, you need to redeem the rewards at a website specifically made for the collaboration using your receipt.

Here is how you can do it:

Use this link to go to the Little Caesars x MW3 collab site. If you are using a VPN, the page might not load. Try disabling your VPN or changing the proxy location to USA/Mexico/Canada if you encounter this problem. Scroll down the page and enter your email address. Click on the button below the input field after you are done, and it will lead you to the next page. Select your country, and a form will appear. Fill it out with your information, and make sure to select the correct platform that you play MW3 on. Choose to Upload Your Receipt if you purchased in-store, or Enter Your Code if you ordered using the app or their website.

Tip: Click on Skin In-Game Rewards: Enter Sweepstakes* under the Redeem Your Rewards title to enter the sweepstakes. You don’t need to make any purchases for the sweepstakes entry. After choosing the redemption option, you must link your Little Caesars account with your CoD account. Click on Authorize, and if you haven’t already linked your CoD account with your Steam/Battle.net/Xbox/PS account, you will be prompted to do that. Upload the picture of your receipt if you chose that option, or enter the code you received on your app/email after making the purchase. You will receive a confirmation message. Check your email in the next few days; you will receive your redemption code that way. Redeem the code in-game and enjoy your rewards.

Image Credit: Little Caesars & Activision via Twinfinite

Complete Rewards List

The rewards that you can get from redeeming the codes are:

Up to a total of 40 hours of Dual 2XP per account (redeem the code on every purchase you make to get the most out of the available bonuses)

per account (redeem the code on every purchase you make to get the most out of the available bonuses) An exclusive weapons charm, emblem, and calling card for the 1st qualifying purchase

for the 1st qualifying purchase An exclusive operator skin for 2nd qualifying purchase

The rewards that you can get from the Sweepstakes:

A Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® III Digital Download

: Modern Warfare III Digital Download A Fully Custom Charging Desk Mat

A Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless 2.4G Gaming Mouse

A Rambler 18 oz. Hotshot Bottle

Elite Knit Beanie – No Pom, with Patch

A 60” x 80” Blanket

A HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

A Level Up Laptop Backpack

Restrictions

There are restrictions to what you can redeem and your entry into the sweepstakes toed to the MW3 Little Caesars promotion. We’ve listed them all down below:

Rewards are redeemable from 11/1/23 through 31/1/2024 , and accessible in-game starting 11/10/2023

, and accessible in-game starting Maximum two offer claims per day , 2 hours of Dual 2XP per day except for the 2-topping bonus that rewards twice the hours of the regular offer (U.S. only)

, 2 hours of Dual 2XP per day except for the 2-topping bonus that rewards twice the hours of the regular offer (U.S. only) To get the 2-topping bonus, you need to make an online purchase (U.S. only)

You can receive only one sweepstake entry per day (you don’t need to make any purchases to get all the available entries)

(you don’t need to make any purchases to get all the available entries) There will be a total of 8 entry periods for the sweepstake; winners will be drawn at the end of every entry period

for the sweepstake; winners will be drawn at the end of every entry period You have to be at least 18 years old to participate in the promotion

years old to participate in the promotion No transfer of rewards between different accounts

Limit of up to two prizes per person and household during each Entry Period for a maximum of up to sixteen prizes per person and household during the entire Promotion Period

For a full list of rewards and rules, click the Official Rules link at the bottom of the official website. The campaign in MW3 also offers some juicy rewards, so make sure to check out this guide on All MW3 Campaign Rewards and How to Get Them so you don’t miss out on anything.

Hopefully, this answers all your questions regarding the Little Caesars x Call of Duty promotion. For more on the game, we’ve got plenty of related articles which you can check out below. Otherwise, keep it keyed to Twinfinite for all the latest content tied to the Call of Duty franchise.