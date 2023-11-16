All MW3 Codes November 2023 – How to Redeem Codes for Modern Warfare 3

The Call of Duty franchise has been known to give away codes in order to provide the fans with exclusive content. So, now that a new title has entered the mix, here are all the available MW3 codes for this month.

What Codes Are Available for Modern Warfare 3?

Currently, there are no active codes to use for Modern Warfare 3, as a recent promotional event has ended. A previous code from the notable Call of Duty source site, Charlie Intel, provided players with four hours of 2XP, Double Weapon XP, Lightning Rod weapon blueprint, and many more. Thus, you can possibly look forward to more of this type of content as Modern Warfare 3 settles in.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to grab codes through other promotional events, including the Monster Energy rewards. There’s also a ton of more code opportunities from Little Caesars, Burger King (Hungry Jack’s), and HyperX. However, these events can be determined by your area and may not be available for your region.

If you aren’t sure if a code is still available, we’ve listed known expired ones to give you an idea of what to expect:

All MW3 Expired Codes

559Q-RXGN4-JZPP

Those who missed their chances with a specific promotional event can expect additional codes for Modern Warfare 3 in the future, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on this front.

How to Redeem Codes for Modern Warfare 3

To redeem codes for Modern Warfare 3, go to the Call of Duty Redeem page, which will require you to sign into your Activision account.

Image Source: Activision

If the code is no longer available, it will warn you, and you’ll have to try again for the next one. You can also visit the Activision Support page whenever you have problems with a code regarding a purchasable item or during a promotional event.

That covers everything you need to know about all the MW3 codes for this month. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all Campaign rewards and how to get them.