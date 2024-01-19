Best RAPP H Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 has some big hitters in the LMG class, weapons like the Pulemyot 762 and the Bruen Mk9, but slowly the forgotten MW2 weapons are rising in popularity. The RAPP H is one of those weapons that sports an incredible ease of use so we’re taking a look at the best RAPP H loadout for Warzone and MW3.

Best RAPP H Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best RAPP H Attachments

The RAPP H saw little use in Warzone 2 as most other LMGs outclassed its damage, but now that we have moved into MW3 and Warzone 3 that may not be the case. Certain attachments that this LMG now has access to can propel it to new heights. The RAPP H’s best stat is its accuracy, allowing anyone to pick up this weapon and laser enemy operators without much correction.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Romeo FT 16″ Barrel

: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition : 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds

: 7.62x51mm High Grain Rounds Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

The best muzzle attachment is undoubtedly the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor offering stability, invisibility from the minimap, and most importantly the superior damage range. Further increasing our damage we use the Romeo FT 16″ Barrel and the High Grain Rounds Ammunition. Together, the RAPP H’s damage range receives a vast boost for it to contend with LMGs like the Bruen Mk9 and the Pulemyot 762. Despite the RAPP H’s perfect accuracy, we have made some adjustments that have decreased that stat, so we utilize the Bruen Heavy Support Grip. Finally, the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X is perfect for this LMG as its accuracy complements the optic.

Best RAPP H Perks

Our perks are generally recommended for Warzone and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is a great pick for an LMG player as it offers a faster way to reload your giant magazine. Double Time is a must-have in Urzikstan if you have any hope of traversing the map without bullet holes peppering your operator.

Tempered offers a 33% faster plating speed and frees up some bag space for plenty of nicknacks and gadgets. Our last perk is High Alert and it promises to keep you alive while offering plenty of information on enemy positions.

Best RAPP H Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best RAPP H Attachments

The RAPP H has the expected disadvantage of being an LMG, so it’s very sluggish, slow, and has pitiful ADS speeds. However, we can address these issues with some choice attachments to increase mobility without sacrificing too much. Doing this allows the RAPP H to traverse the maps at decent speeds and to be able to ADS at a moment’s notice.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : MEER-76 449MM Factory Barrel

: MEER-76 449MM Factory Barrel Underbarrel : BO52 Grip

: BO52 Grip Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

First, we have to address the sluggish mobility of the RAPP H without hindering its accuracy too much. We use the MEER-76 Factory Barrel for speedier ADS and movement speed to start, but paired with the FSS OLE-V Laser, the RAPP H achieves sufficiently fast ADS and mobility. Next up we turn to the BO52 Grip underbarrel for stability improvements to ensure the RAPP H stays accurate.

Finally, we have the Slate Reflector for a clean optic and the LMK64 Grip as one last mobility push.

Best RAPP H Perks

The RAPP H is a sluggish, low mobility, but high damage weapon so we want to equip perks that shore up its weakness or enhance its strengths.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest will keep us mobile when we need to rotate, offering us the ability to Tac Sprint for longer and a quicker recharge time. Our Quick-Grip gloves negate a big weakness of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary when the big gun isn’t needed. Stalker Boots offer faster strafe speeds for better movement. Finally, the EOD Padding protects us from stray frag grenades or highly damaging killstreaks.

And there you have it, the Best RAPP H Loadout for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.