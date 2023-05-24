Best Kastov 762 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

For the first time in a while, the Kastov 762 has fallen from the upper echelons of Warzone 2’s meta. The same can be said about its performance in MW2, so players are struggling to work out how best to use the AK-47 incumbent. These are the best Kastov 762 loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 Build

The Kastov 762 is essentially the AK47 of old, boasting high damage and strong range. While it sat at the top of Warzone 2’s meta for much of Season Two and Season Three, hefty nerfs with Season Three Reloaded reduced its damage and forced players to aim for enemies’ chest and head to drop them rapidly. As a result, we’re moving to improve its accuracy on top of anything else.

We’re starting with the Aim OP-V4 optic, which is the best for middling to long range weapons. We’re adding in the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel, KAS-10 584mm Barrel and Eight-Point Flash Hider muzzle, all of which minimize recoil and make hitting accurate and reliable shots all the easier, regardless of range.

Muzzle : Eight-Point Flash Hider

: Eight-Point Flash Hider Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Mag: 40 Round Mag

The final attachment – but undoubtedly one of the most crucial – is the 40 Round Mag. 30 rounds simply aren’t enough to get through enemy armor and HP, especially in team based modes like Trios or Quads. An extra ten shots helps no end and makes reloading the Kastov 762 a less frequent event.

It’s an incredibly strong all-round build, designed to dominate medium and long distance gunfights. It is slower because of the focus on improving accuracy, so you may need a strong SMG in the back pocket to complement it.

Best AK47 Class in Modern Warfare 2

In MW2, it’s fairly straightforward to improve the Kastov 762. You need not focus on recoil control to the same extent, with the Kastov 762’s default profile more than capable of holding its own in multiplayer.

The Kastov-Rama stock boosts Aim Walking Speed alongside sprint speed, making the Kastov much quicker and suited to respawn matches. The True-Tac Grip and 342mm Sakin KL barrel massively improve ADS time, ensuring you can get your sights up and ready for battle quick enough to compete with almost any enemy.

Stock : Kastov-Rama

: Kastov-Rama Barrel : 342mm Sakin KL

: 342mm Sakin KL Rear Grip : True-Tac Grip

: True-Tac Grip Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

The 7.62 High Velocity ammunition means your bullets will hit their targets far faster, with the Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel stabilizing shots. It’s far quicker and balanced than the Warzone 2 loadout, suited to the chaotic environment Modern Warfare 2 matches bring about.

That’s all there is to know about the best Kastov 762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It’s an incredibly powerful AR, doing the AK47 of old proud even if it no longer shares the same name. For everything Call of Duty, including our Warzone 2 weapon tier list, check out the related content below.

