How to Beat Operation Wallclimber & Juggernaut in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

So, you’re fully committing to storming the walls of the RFB, huh? Well, that’s no easy task, so if you forgot your climbing gear, you’re in in the right place. Here’s how to beat Operation Wallclimber and the Juggernaut that comes with it in Armored Core 6.

How Do You Get to the Wall?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

To start off, the first thing you have to do is make your way through the city and up to the wall. In your way stand two Gatling Cannons, which have an armored plate on the front of them, just like the artillery installations from earlier in the game. I’d recommend staying along the right side of the field in order to use the buildings and terrain as cover from all the turrets on the wall.

Take out the MTs trying to intercept you on your way and get up above the turrets to make it harder for them to spin around and aim at you. Attack them from behind to avoid wasting munitions on the armored plates, and then clean up the rest of the MTs trying to make your life more difficult. Buckle up, because that was the easy part.

After that, you’ll have to make your way closer to the wall, where you’ll have to fight a Tetrapod, and this time you can’t skip it. To make your life significantly easier, I’d recommend going along the wall and taking out the six turrets on either side so that you’re not getting peppered while trying to deal with the Tetrapod. Luckily, they aren’t shielded like the turrets on the street were so if you’re using the blade, one swipe takes them out.

I would recommend using the blade and rockets for the Tetrapod because they deal solid damage and are great for staggering it, while some of the lighter weapons will get reflected off of its armor plating. After you take the Tetrapod out, you’ll be rewarded with a checkpoint before proceeding further.

How Do You Beat the Juggernaut in Armored Core 6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

From there, you’ve got to make your way into the wall by going up to the bulkhead and accessing the door. You’ll make your way through and have to fight close quarters until you get to an elevator, and at the top your handler will have sent you a Supply Sherpa to refill your supplies. You’ll need em, because they don’t call it a Juggernaut for nothing.

To beat the Juggernaut, take advantage of your ally Rusty while you’ve got him. He’ll serve as a distraction so that you can get behind it and hit its weak spot, but after the Juggernaut is somewhere between three-quarters and half health, he’ll get called away and you’ll be on your own.

The tactic to beat the Juggernaut is to stay above it as best as possible before dropping down behind it or on it to land powerful blows. This will be difficult, as it can charge incredibly fast and deal nearly half your health in a single hit, but do your best to stay beside or above it because it can only charge forwards or backwards.

Be careful of the mines that it leaves on the ground around it as it charges. They can be a sneaky way for it to sap lots of your health allowing it to charge you before you get a chance to heal yourself. Personally, I found the pulse blade to be an effective weapon, but my overall AC build was probably not the best suited for the job. Try to focus on dealing heavy damage, while still being able to maneuver out of the way of the Juggernaut’s devastating charge.

That’s about all there is to beating Operation Wallclimber and taking out the Juggernaut. It is by no means an easy mission, but if you take yourself back to the mental fortress you built for the first helicopter fight, you’ll be able to take it down in no time. If you want some more guides on AC6, keep checking back here.