How to Destroy Artillery Installations in Armored Core 6

Life as a mercenary on Rubicon 3 never gets dry, and sometimes that entails taking on the Rubicon Liberation Front’s artillery installations, along with a few dozen of their goons. While straightforward, it’s easy to find yourself getting overwhelmed on this mission, so if you could use the help, here’s how to destroy the artillery installations in Armored Core 6.

Destroying Artillery in AC6

To beat the artillery installations, the main key is to attack them from behind. They have an armored plate on the front and can deal some serious damage, but you can take them out with some well-placed blade swings on the main parts of the machinery. You can get above them to get the advantage and a better shot on the weak parts, given that the shield doesn’t cover them from the back or sides.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

While you’re destroying the artillery, don’t forget to take out as many of the MTs and other defenses as possible, and that way you’ll get bonus pay for the mission. That’s gonna be important for offsetting some of the costs for repairing your AC, as well as refilling your munitions. Clearing out the little guys will also make your life much easier when trying to take out the artillery because you won’t have a bunch of missiles and bullets to dodge while getting around the installations.

How Do You Beat the Laser-Targeted Artillery Installations?

The final group of installations in the mission is definitely the most difficult of the bunch, although not nearly as difficult as that first boss fight. To beat it, just make sure that you take out enough of the defenses to actually get through to the turrets without getting overwhelmed. You can go slowly around the edge of their perimeter to draw them out in smaller groups that you can target with your rockets before going in and getting behind the artillery.

Also be careful to avoid the laser-targeted missiles that are being launched at you because they’ll send you into ACS Failure, opening you up for more damage, staggering your AC and resetting your weapons systems. I found it helpful to use the Assault Boost to get in as close as possible before using the remainder of my energy to Quick Boost out of the way before the missiles fire. Shoot the sides of the turrets as you get up close before using your blade to finish them off.

That’s it for how to take out the Artillery Installations in Armored Core 6. There aren’t any checkpoint in this mission because it’s reasonably short, so take your time and think it out. For more guides to get you through the chaos, keep checking back here.