Best Builds for Rank F Arena Matches in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

When you make your way through Armored Core 6’s campaign and unlock the Arena, you’ll be met with your first dose of 1v1 AC combat. The first rank that you’ll have to fight are the F Ranked ACs, which means they’re not going to be the biggest challenge to take on. However, if you could use some help with any of these early matches, here’s the best builds for Rank F Arena matches in AC6.

What is the Best Build for “Invincible” Rummy in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Contrary to his name, “Invincible” Rummy is going to be your easiest opponent to take on in the Arena, which also means you’ll have the most flexibility with what kind of build to use. Mad Stomp is slow, so you can use slower-moving projectiles like plasma or missiles to burn through him quickly and if you can catch him with a strong melee attack, he’ll fall before you know it.

I stuck to taking him on from above, dealing most of my damage with the BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Missile Launcher on my right shoulder, and the Vvc- 703PM Plasma Missile Launcher on my left shoulder. When his stagger bar fills up, try to close the distance with a melee weapon, my preference being the Vvc-770LB Laser Blade.

For my AC’s body, I didn’t do much out of the ordinary, but to stay above Mad Stomp I would recommend legs that can get you off the ground and keep you there, like the VP-424 Tetrapod or KASUAR/42Z Reverse Joint legs. Also make sure that you’ve got enough resistance to stand up to Mad Stomp’s close-range attacks if you get too near, but he’s slow enough where you can get away with ease.

What is the Best Build for Index Dunham in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Next in the Arena’s Rank F fighters is going to be Index Dunham, piloting Burn Pickaxe. Don’t let his speed fool you, because he doesn’t have very much health to back it up with. Not only that, but his weapons are easy to avoid so you don’t have to worry about spending all that much focus on heavy armor for your AC.

To make quick work of Index Dunham, focus your efforts on heavy-hitting attacks that can work their way through his armor with ease. He staggers quickly, but by the time you’ve staggered him he’ll already likely be low on health. I’d recommend hammering him with melee attacks with something like the Vvc-770LB Laser Blade and overwhelm him with rockets from the BML-G2/P05MLT-10 Missile Launcher.

For the body, I’d recommend staying light and agile to keep up with his erratic movements, so use legs like the Nachtreiher/42E or the KASUAR/42Z for quick aerial assaults. You could also get away with the LG-022T Bornemissza Tank legs because his attacks don’t do enough damage to warrant needing to evade him, if you want to stand your ground.

How Do You Beat G6 Red in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Last on your list of F Ranked Arena targets is G6 Red, piloting his AC, Hermit. He’s gonna give you the biggest challenge out of all of your Arena battles so far. He moves faster and hits much harder than your other opponents that you’ve fought, so you’ve got to make sure your head is in the game to take him on. Don’t let him surprise you with his missile and rocket attacks, because they can overwhelm you if you get caught in a storm.

Because of his speed, you should try to use weapons that’ll either explode around him like the BML-G2/P05MLT-10 Missile Launcher, so you get more lenience in your accuracy. If that isn’t working for you, try using fast-moving laser weapons like the VP-60LCS Laser Cannon to hit him before he can run away.

I would recommend that you make sure to defend yourself from G6 Red’s attacks with a shield like the SI-24: SU-Q5 Pulse Shield so that his fast missile attack doesn’t catch you by surprise and stagger you. It’ll be easier to block him than to try to dodge those shots, but also having a good strong AC with a high AP will make your life easier, and longer.

After that, you’ll have beaten the Rank F Arena matches in Armored Core 6. These are by far the easiest ones that you’ll have on your journey to the top, but with enough patience, practice and guides, you can come out successful. Until then, stick around Twinfinite for more AC6.