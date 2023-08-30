Top 10 Best Weapons in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

There are plenty of parts to choose from in crafting your AC in Armored Core 6. While all these parts matter to your build, the weapons are the most important part. As just about any Frame part selection can wield any weapons, it is usually best practice to start with weapon choice and build out from there. For this reason, here are weapons we feel are the best that you should know about.

Best R/L Arm Weapons

Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle

Around the time you face Juggernaut during Operation Wallclimber, you get the chance to find out about the raw damage of Plasma weapons. These not only give tough projectiles, but they then explode out into an AoE (area of effect) that spreads the damage out. This particular rifle includes a charge that will let you fire in a burst that spreads the plasma even further. Considering this is one of the best weapons that can easily kill Balteus, it is worth a slot in your loadout.

HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun

Depending on how you choose to handle the Balteus fight, this Pulse Gun can easily prove integral in your victory. The worst part of that boss is the shield that soaks up damage. However, this weapon is perfect for destroying that shield and opening the boss up to major damage. If you’re having trouble against the Sulla encounter before Balteus, this weapon also makes short work of that fight as well. If you need something with a high fire rate, there aren’t many better choices until the upgrade shows up.

SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun

Considering how easy it is to get worked over, hyping up a weapon that requires getting close might seem like it goes against every strategy. Normally, that would be the case. Looking at what this shotgun is capable of, though, that argument becomes completely invalid. The Haldeman can easily play a part in soundly defeating Sulla and Balteus, even when you consider that both rely on speed. It’s all about position, and when you get within the ideal range of your target, this thing tears them up.

SG-027 Zimmerman Shotgun

Take everything said about the above weapon and dial that up to the next level. The Zimmerman is an almost unfair weapon in that it hits harder and comes in almost 20 range above its predecessor. There’s a reason this weapon is considered the current winning build, as there are not many enemies you’ll come across who have a decent defense against it. If you’re looking to deal big damage and maximize enemy stagger, this is it.

DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Gun

If you want the same effect as the two above weapons but also want a little more distance from enemies, this Gatling Gun is for you. The intense fire rate will hammer enemies and build up stagger excellently while your shoulder weapons help wear them down. We named this weapon in one of our best build creations in what we call the Hovering Gatling Gunner because when paired with quad legs, it’s nearly unstoppable. These guns are certainly a key part of an almost unbeatable loadout, especially if you use them along something like the Songbirds.

Best R/L Shoulder Weapons

Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launcher

Similar to the Vvc-760PR rifle, this weapon is great in just about any situation. The best part is that with the way it fires and then hits, it’s all vertical. This means that even fast enemies won’t be able to dodge this like they might missiles coming at an angle or sideways. This is a great weapon for fast enemies like Sulla or Balteus, as there are very few instances where they won’t eventually hit perfectly. Solid damage and guaranteed hits make it worth equipping two of these at once.

Vvc-703PM Plasma Missile Launcher

This isn’t quite an upgrade to the Vvc-70VPM but rather an alternative. You get the same damage and the same impact, but the difference is in how they fire. This version is essentially a rocket launcher. It can home in, of course, but it fires straight forward into whatever you are facing. It has a faster lock-on time, but the usefulness depends on what you are facing. If the enemy is constantly in your face, use this. On the other hand, if it’s something you are trying to damage at a distance, use the above.

BML-G1/P03VTC-08 Vertical Missile Launcher

As discussed above, the vertical aspect makes missile launchers much more handy than their counterparts. Missiles that rain down from above are far more deadly and versatile. Whether it is a fast enemy or a slow one, it’s nearly impossible to dodge something control straight down, whereas you get the warning when it’s coming at either side. The fact that you’re looking at nearly 1,000 damage if they all hit gives plenty of incentive to give these a go.

VP-60LCS Laser Cannon

These things are the ultimate destruction weapon if you just want to annihilate whatever is in your way. As a lot of this list is weapons that get credit for being something that can kill Balteus without issue, these make that fight almost too easy. It’s not only that fight, either. These things will last a decent bit into the second chapter as well for those who get addicted to the power. Seriously, these are kind of broken.

Songbirds Grenade Cannon

There’s a definite situation here where shoulder weapons do some outrageous damage with almost no downside. When the above Laser Cannon won’t do it, these grenade launchers will. Rocking the Gatling Gun or Zimmerman with two Songbirds in the back is often just the win build, which easily places this weapon at the tip top of great choices to craft build around. If you’re having an issue with the Sea Spider boss, these will even the odds to a manageable level.

