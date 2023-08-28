How to Beat Attack the Watchpoint Mission & Balteus in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Closing out the first chapter of the game, Armored Core 6’s mission Attack the Watchpoint comes as an explosive way to lead you into the second chapter. It brings with it one potentially difficult boss fight, and another that’s probably the reason you’re here in the first place. Here’s how to beat Attack the Watchpoint and Balteus in AC6.

How Do You Get to the Watchpoint?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

First off, you’re gonna have to clear out the initial squad of MTs and their accompanying laser turrets, which can sap the health right out of you if you’re not careful. Be sure to dodge at the right time and not get overwhelmed by everyone altogether, but the turrets can be taken out in a single melee strike or a few shots from any weapon. Once you clear out the first squad, Walter will instruct you to head over to the next area.

The next area is right around the corner from the first section, but be careful because as soon as you enter, you’re gonna be surrounded by a bunch of snipers. Try to stick to the edge of the area as best as possible so that they can’t attack you more than you can dodge, but you should be able to clean up the remaining forces pretty easily. After that, you’ll be instructed to make your way out to the back of that area and the Watchpoint will be in view.

How Do You Beat C1-249 Sulla in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Once you get across the bridge to the Watchpoint, you’ll be thrown into a cutscene introducing you to Sulla, another AC pilot who’s got some serious beef with your handler, Walter. He comes into the fight with a Pulse Gun, a Bazooka, a rear-mounted missile launcher and rear-mounted plasma missile launcher, so he’s fully equipped to stagger and damage you pretty quickly.

To beat Sulla, try to stick close to him as best as possible so he can’t evade you and strike from a distance. His Pulse Gun can get more overwhelming than you’d expect, so try to stay on the move to avoid the slow-moving bubbles. Keep laying into him with plasma missiles and melee attacks until you can wear your way through him, and you’ll be rewarded with a supply drop to refill you after the fight.

After you make your way into the Watchpoint, you’ll destroy the target and a shockingly eventful cutscene will trigger, after which you’ll be faced against another incredibly difficult flying boss, but this time there’s a lot more firepower. Balteus will be coming at you with countless onslaughts of missiles, rockets and fire, so you’ve got to make sure that you and your AC are on top of your game and equipped for the fight.

How Do You Beat Balteus in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

The main thing you need to focus on is going to be timing your dodges and evasive maneuvers properly, because Balteus has a devastatingly fast and powerful missile blast that can take out over 2000 hit points and stagger you immediately. On top of that, you’ve got to make your way through clouds of homing rockets that will overwhelm you from absolutely every angle.

To beat Balteus, use weapons like the Pulse Gun or the Laser Blade to quickly remove its Pulse Shields, then hammer it with well-timed waves of missile attacks to stagger and damage it. Time your attacks so that you’re doing the most damage while it staggers and has no shields, but when it gets to 50% health, clear out as fast as possible to avoid taking damage from its blast radius.

During the second phase of the fight, Balteus will also have flaming arms that it will be swinging at you as well as using all of its prior attacks. Keep your distance while it’s swinging, and then time your rush to break the shields at a point where it isn’t hammering you with attacks. I found the Assault Armor to be my saving grace for burning through its shields before using devastating attacks with the laser blade, but play around and find the right combination for you.

Although it will certainly be a battle, you’ll be able to use determination and focus to defeat Balteus and complete Attack the Watchpoint. Once you’ve beaten it, you can take a breath or release a war cry — whichever works better for you, but you’ll be back at the garage to take on new missions before you know it. For more guides on Armored Core 6, keep checking back here.