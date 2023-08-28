Best Loadout To Beat Sulla in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

The Attack the Watchtower mission might get plenty of notice due to the hard boss at the end, but that’s not the only challenge you face in armored Core 6. A fight leading up to that might have players stumped and looking for a solution. Fortunately, one of the best features of Armored Core 6 is that every boss has a loadout that will help players beat them less stressfully, including Sulla.

Armored Core 6 Sulla Boss Best Loadout

The key to this loadout is the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

This weapon is similar to what Sulla uses. If you’ve seen how much it hurts you, it does the same to them. However, the biggest drawback is its low ammo capacity, so you might run out before the end of the fight.

For that reason, you should bring a secondary that can still do plenty of damage. To prepare for that, we recommend either the SG-026 Haldeman Shotgun or HG-003 Coquillett Handgun. These both do plenty of damage, though the shotgun option does require you to be closer.

As for shoulders, you’ll want to take two of the Vvc-70VPM Plasma Missile Launchers that you likely used during Operation Wallclimber against Juggernaut. Sulla is too quick for normal missiles, but these come straight down and aren’t as easy to dodge.

We hadn’t done much to our Frame pieces at this point besides upgrading the HD-011 Melander Head. If you’d like to go with bulkier parts to increase your AP (health), just ensure it doesn’t slow you down too much.

It’s importance is also variable, but we also applied OST Chips to ACS – Dynamic Deflection Control Tuning and Kinetic Weapons – Fire Control Tuning for a slight defense and damage boost.

Thankfully, Armored Core 6 allows you to rework your loadouts if you get destroyed and must reload from a checkpoint. However, it’s best to grind COAM for all parts you think you might need ahead of time so you can swap them out if something isn’t working so well.

The above should lead to an easier destruction of Sulla in Armored Core 6, and you can carry on to the harder fight that awaits. For even more loadout and boss guides, you can check out our links below.