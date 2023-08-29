Best Build to Beat Sea Spider Boss in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

We’ve reached the second big chapter ending boss, and it’s a doozy. Fortunately, every boss has an effective counter-build to create. This can mean building a tanky AC to go toe-to-toe with a tough boss or crafting a fast AC to counter a slow boss. Beating the Sea Spider boss definitely requires the former.

Sea Spider Boss Counter Build

You’ll fight the Sea Spider at the end of the mission Ocean Crossing, which finishes up the rather short second chapter. After making it through the damaging satellite lasers and clearing out enemies, you will activate the cargo container only to have the Sea Spider slam down and destroy it. This boss doesn’t give you as much room to play as Balteus did, so you’ll need to get serious and armor up.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

R-Arm Unit : DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN L-Arm Unit : DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN R-Back Unit : Songbirds

: Songbirds L-Back Unit : Songbirds

: Songbirds Head : HD-011 Melander

: HD-011 Melander Core : DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang

: DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang Arms : Nachtreiher/46E

: Nachtreiher/46E Legs : LG-022T Bornemissza

: LG-022T Bornemissza Booster : None (Because of tank legs)

: None (Because of tank legs) FCS : FC-006 Abbot

: FC-006 Abbot Generator : VP-20D

: VP-20D Expansion: Thermal Armor

This mixes two of our best build picks: the Lasertank and Hovering Gatling Gunner. You’ll need the Gatling Guns to keep constant pressure on Sea Spider. The Songbirds will assist in heavy hits that fill out the stagger gauge nicely. This boss hits hard, and in the tank form, you don’t have all that much maneuverability. To offset that, these two weapons are necessary in keeping it off you and open to big damage. The only slight issue is that the Sea Spider could pull itself outside of the range of the guns, which is when you should be using this build’s limited boost to close that distance.

The Thermal Armor expansion is required here, especially if you get caught by the wrong hit, which would otherwise kill you. Being able to hang on at one AC and get at least one heal off might mean the difference between victory and defeat. It’s possible you have better than the Nachtreiher arms, but their Firearm Specialization stat is unmatched. As long as you are keeping the constant pressure on, this fight should be over without getting too down to the wire.

Now that the Sea Spider has been defeated, you can head into the third chapter with your head held high. For more Armored Core 6 build guides, check out our links below.