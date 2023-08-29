Best Builds in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

One of the greatest aspects of Armored Core 6 is the wide array of parts. These let players pick and choose to truly personalize their AC. Though, it can certainly be said that not all builds are created equal. For that reason, we have put together a group of builds we consider to be top-notch.

Best Builds in Armored Core 6

Lasertank

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

R-Arm Unit : Vvc-760PR

: Vvc-760PR L-Arm Unit : Vvc-760PR

: Vvc-760PR R-Back Unit : VP-60LCS

: VP-60LCS L-Back Unit : VP-60LCS

: VP-60LCS Head : HD-011 Melander

: HD-011 Melander Core : DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang

: DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang Arms : Nachtreiher/46E

: Nachtreiher/46E Legs : LG-022T Bornemissza

: LG-022T Bornemissza Booster : None

: None FCS : FC-006 Abbot

: FC-006 Abbot Generator : VP-20D

: VP-20D Expansion: Terminal Armor

Lasertank is the build that beat Balteus. This build provides just about the highest AP amount of any group of parts you can possibly have at the end of the first chapter. The true highlight of this build is the staunch defense matched with the high damage output. As the utility of Plasma Rifles was made clear during the Juggernaut boss fight, that is only increased when dual wielding. The Terminal Armor is just for one last trick for when you and a boss are both close to death, as it can easily spell victory for you.

While there is definitely the issue of maneuverability, it still hits hard enough that that’s not even much of a concern. This exact setup was singlehandedly able to crush every E-rank Arena fight that was unlocked with chapter two. When you’re up against a massive enemy like Smart Cleaner, you might need to rely on a couple of modifications, but it’s perfect for taking down smaller bosses and ACs.

Bubble Speedster

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

R-Arm Unit : HI-16: GU-Q1

: HI-16: GU-Q1 L-Arm Unit : VP-66LS

: VP-66LS R-Back Unit : Vvc-70VPM

: Vvc-70VPM L-Back Unit : Vvc-70VPM

: Vvc-70VPM Head : HD-011 Melander

: HD-011 Melander Core : CC-3000 Wrecker

: CC-3000 Wrecker Arms : 04-101 Mind Alpha

: 04-101 Mind Alpha Legs : DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang

: DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang Booster : Alula/21E

: Alula/21E FCS : FCS-G1/P01

: FCS-G1/P01 Generator : VP-20D

: VP-20D Expansion: Terminal Armor

After having faced Sulla, you’re definitely aware of the destructive power of Pulse weaponry. While it’s a little bit until you get an upgrade, the HI-16: GU-Q1 is still a great weapon. If you’re got a fast enemy that’s hard tro track, it guarantees hits to build up their stagger meter. The added shotgun is so when they do get staggered, you have an instant heavy hit. Though, the frame options here mean that you’ll be sufficiently swift as well.

The arms combination (with the earlier shotgun) is one of the ways to beat Balteus, so that should lend it some credibility. Plus, the two Plasma Missile Launchers on the shoulders are quite hard to dodge considering they come from above. If you are against an enemy that is still somehow quicker, this build will even the odds.

Hovering Gatling Gunner

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

R-Arm Unit : DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN L-Arm Unit : DF-GA-08 HU-BEN

: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN R-Back Unit : BML-G1/P01VTC-04

: BML-G1/P01VTC-04 L-Back Unit : BML-G1/P01VTC-04

: BML-G1/P01VTC-04 Head : HD-011 Melander

: HD-011 Melander Core : CC-3000 Wrecker

: CC-3000 Wrecker Arms : 04-101 Mind Alpha

: 04-101 Mind Alpha Legs : VP-424

: VP-424 Booster : Alula/21E

: Alula/21E FCS : FC-006 Abbot

: FC-006 Abbot Generator : VP-20D

: VP-20D Expansion: Terminal Armor

The game starts out with an annoying helicopter with guns, so you can become one yourself in response. The biggest benefit of quad legs is thatthey allow for hovering while in the air, keeping you out of reach of many types of ground enemies. The dual gatling guns might seem like they have a low damage stat, but that’s per bullet as it spits them out incredibly fast.

There’s nothing quite like raining high fire rate destruction on enemies below as you float above tehm like a majestic animal. The biggest downside this build is that you’re goingto have to go with relatively weaker shoulder weapons due to the heavy weight of the guns. This can likely be mitigated with better quad legs, but this build is the best we have found thus far.

We will be sure to update this with more of the best builds we make while progressing through the chapters. For more Armored Core 6 guides on beating the bosses to unlock some of these parts, check out our links below.