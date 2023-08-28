How to Redeem Armored Core 6 Preorder Bonus DLC (Melander C3 G13 Tenderfoot, Emblem & Decals)

Since Armored Core 6 is all about letting you build and control your own mecha, FromSoftware has offered special bonus parts for those who preorder the game. This guide will go over how you can redeem these bonuses and create a great robot for your next mission!

How to Get Preorder Bonus Parts in Armored Core 6

Claiming the preorder bonus is very easy; you just need to complete the tutorial mission and beat the first boss. If you somehow manage to survive the harrowing battle, you’ll be taken to the Garage, where you can customize your AC.

Image Credit: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You should get several notifications that inform you about the preorder bonus parts you’ve unlocked. Here is the full list:

Melander C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” parts set (early unlock) Head: HD-012 Melander C3 Core: BD-012 Melander C3 Arms: AR-012 Melander C3 Legs: LG-012 Melander C3

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC decal

All of them can be accessed from the AC Design section. The Melander C3 G13 parts can be attached to your mecha from the Assembly menu, and you can place the Exclusive AC decal from the Decals section. If the bonuses do not appear in the Garage, I recommend closing the game and relaunching it again.

Now that you know how to get preorder bonus parts in Armored Core 6, you can consider reading other guides on Twinfinite. If you struggle to defeat your enemies, check out our beginner tips to help you survive the dangerous missions.

Related Posts All Armored Core 6 Preorder Bonuses (AC6)