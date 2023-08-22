How Long is Armored Core 6? Playtime and Length, Explained

Fans of the Armored Core IP are gearing up for the release of the sixth installment in FromSoftware’s vehicular combat series. Part of the excitement is based on how much content the Bandai Namco-published title will bring, but how long will Armored Core VI be?

How Long to Beat Armored Core 6

Pre-release predictions claim that there will be between 50 and 60 hours of gameplay across Armored Core VI. Gaming outlet Fextralife, in their hands-on preview with the 2023 title, stated that their experience with the game and conversations with the developers put the total playthrough time around that length.

It remains to be seen how long the main narrative will be, with total gameplay on offer typically longer than the story. There’s usually tons of side quests to explore and extra challenges to complete. It points to a much longer game than previous Armored Core titles, many of which come in with campaigns around 10-15 hours in length.

Image Source: FromSoftware

If you’re one of those gamers who loves to work towards 100% completion, you may be flirting with the 60 hour figure. If you’re only interested in working through the main narrative and don’t care so much for optional threads, you’ll likely be considerably lower.

It’s also worth mentioning that other factors, like player competency and selected difficulty, will have a significant impact on play time. Better players and those who choose lower difficulties will naturally progress faster.

Chapters & Missions

According to the same preview video from Fextralife, there are five chapters in the game’s main narrative, with each one consisting of around 10 missions. That puts the total number of missions in Armored Core 6 around 50, reflecting the wealth of content there is for players to explore and work through.

Even if the main narrative doesn’t stretch to the 50 or 60 hour mark, it looks set to be comfortably the longest game in the series so far. That, whatever your gaming preference, will likely be very welcome news.

That’s everything on Armored Core 6’s length and playthrough time. We’ll naturally update this page when the game is out and exact lengths are available. Until then, check out the related content for everything else ACVI.