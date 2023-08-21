Armored Core 6 Preload and Unlock Times, Explained

Getting to the core of the details.

FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI is rapidly approaching its global release, meaning fans across all platforms are wondering when they can get it installed and dive into the vehicular action. Here’s all the details on Armored Core 6’s preload and unlock times.

When Can You Preload Armored Core 6?

The answer to that question depends on the platform you’ll be playing on. There’s no exclusivity for Armored Core 6, with the game going live on August 25, 2023 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. We’ll run through the preload details for each platform below.

Xbox

The game is currently available for preload on Xbox consoles. It became available on August 9, nearly three weeks ahead of the game’s full release. Those that have pre-ordered the title simply need to find it on their console and begin the download.

If you’ve got automatic downloads enabled, chances are you might already have it downloaded and ready to go.

PlayStation

The game will become available for preload on PlayStation consoles on August 23, 2023. That’s roughly two days before the game will become playable.

Like on Xbox, players need to find their pre-order, press Options and begin the download. Again, automatic updates might have this covered.

PC

For unknown reasons, there’s not yet any developer information on when the game will be available for preload on PC. Those that have pre-ordered the game are not able to preload it.

We’ll be sure to update this page when PC preload details are known. It could well come on August 23, when it becomes an option for PlayStation players.

Image Source: Bandai Namco

When Does Armored Core 6 Unlock and Become Playable?

Armored Core 6 will unlock at 12am on August 25. This time will vary depending on your location in the world, with those in New Zealand receiving it first, and so on.

It’s bad luck for those in the western hemisphere who’ll have to wait slightly longer. Either way, expect it to become unlocked and playable as soon as it ticks over to Friday 25 August 2023 in your time zone.

That’s everything to know on Armored Core 6’s preload and unlock times. For everything else ACVI, have a look at the related content below.