FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI Gets Mech-Filled Gameplay Trailer & Release Date
The ultimate version of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots returns later this year.
It wasn’t enough that Elden Ring cleaned up at the Game Awards in December 2022, as FromSoftware also used that event to show off the sixth Armored Core, Fires of Rubicon. However, the popular developer has been relatively quiet regarding the mech game in the last four months. That has all changed today with a brand new trailer that shows off gameplay and gives a release date. Players can expect to get their hands on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on Aug. 25, 2023.
If you’ve been craving some mech-on-mech action, the trailer definitely delivers. Not only can players expect to fight similar suits, but there are plenty of hints in the trailer to suggest we’ll be taking on machines that dwarf our own hefty statures, too. The story seems to involve the player borrowing a “Callsign” that isn’t theirs and using it while exploring the planet Rubicon 3 as an independent mercenary. Judging by the trailer, Rubicon 3 is a pretty dismal planet. There isn’t any flora or fauna to be found, just miles of machines and industrial complexes.
Rubicon 3 wasn’t always this industrial wasteland, though. That is owed to the substance called Coral that was “expected to dramatically advance humanity’s technological and communications capabilities.” However, Coral instead caused a massive catastrophe that “engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms.” But now almost 50 years later, data shows that Coral has reappeared on the planet. Despite the fact that it has been sealed, off-planet corporations want a taste of what Coral can do and are willing to fight for it.
Combat won’t be slow and methodical like the last new FromSoftware titles. Instead, mechs are quick and fierce. Mechs will once again be customizable as well, so you will be able to build yours out however you wish. The one shown in the video was focused largely on utilizing verticality in combat, using jet boosters to get into the air and rain down the destruction.
The last Armored Core game was Verdict Day which came out in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Needless to say, it’s been a long time coming after skipping a whole generation. Though, technically, it only skipped it a little as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Revealed, Coming in 2023
- Armored Core 4’s Rayleonard 03-AALIYAH Supplice Kicks Off New High-End Figure Brand by Kotobukiya
- Armored Core 4 Gets Awesome 03-AALIYAH Supplice Model While Fans Are Still Waiting for a New Game
- Mecha Knights: Nightmare Inspired by Muv-Luv & Armored Core In an Impressive Game by a Solo Developer
- Armored Core Director and Metal Gear Solid Artists Discuss Left Alive’s Development