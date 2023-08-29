Best Build for Rank E Arena Matches in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

So, you’re gonna try to head up the totem pole in Armored Core 6’s Arena? Well, that’s certainly gonna be quite the task, and you’ll have plenty of tough fights coming your way. If you needed help, here’s my best builds for the Rank E Arena matches in AC6.

What Is the Best Build for Nosaac in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Kicking off your venture out of Rank F is going to be Nosaac, piloting the AC Bitter Promise. He’ll mostly stay on the ground for the majority of the fight, unless you taunt him by going too high. He moves quickly, but not so much that you can’t land a few solid hits on him. His laser weapons can catch you off-guard, so make sure to dodge those unless you want a storm of missiles on top.

I used the Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle to whittle down his health through explosions from the sky, and once he was staggered I went in with the Vvc-770LB Laser Blade to deal massive damage. To deal intermittent damage, I used the shoulder-mounted missiles, both Plasma and Kinetic to help keep his stagger bar from dropping in between blade swings.

To stay in the air and lay a barrage from above, I used the Buerzel/21D Booster and a lightweight enough mech to stay nimble while moving. You can use the VP-424 Tetrapod legs to give yourself the advantage of hovering as well, so you can try to trap him in a corner and take your victory.

What Is the Best Build For V.VI Maeterlinck in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

A shockingly difficult departure from the first fight of your Rank E career, V.VI Maeterlinck is a nimble and damaging opponent that can give you a serious challenge. Her AC named Infection will prove to behave just like that, with aggressive speed and a Pulse Gun on top to buzz around you and deal surprising amounts of damage.

To beat V.VI Maeterlinck, use the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun just like she does to overwhelm her and stagger her AC. I would suggest moving in close after that to deal as much damage as possible; I used shoulder-mounted missile launchers and a Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle. Using blast damage will make it easier to hit her as she tries to get away.

Because she attacks from above, do what you can to not let her get on top of you and deal too much damage. Try to build your AC to match her agility with the KASUAR/42Z legs so you can get in the air and move unpredictably to avoid her Pulse Gun. Time your attacks for when her weapons are overheating, and you can move onto your next match in no time.

What Is the Best Build for Little Ziyi in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Little Ziyi is going to be moving around the ice like a skater, because her main shtick is going to be speed and the ability to dodge. She’s got two Bazookas so she can deal some heavy damage, but if you don’t let her get behind your AC you should be able to repel this one.

To take out Little Ziyi in her AC Yue Yu, build your AC focusing more on close-range and melee attacks to take advantage of how close she’ll get to you anyway. I used the Vvc-770LB Laser Blade to stagger and do heavy damage in the open, and when I got her in a corner I used a charged up shot from the Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle to hit her with a blast bigger than she could dodge from.

Once again, I found myself using a pretty standard-yet-agile build to keep Little Ziyi at bay, making sure I could withstand her attacks if she got close enough. You can use the VP-424 Tetrapod legs to hover above her, or just keep bouncing up and down with lighter legs until you wear through her defenses.

What Is the Best Build for V.VII Swinburne in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinte

Before you can graduate from Rank E, you’re gonna have to take on one last opponent. V.VII Swinburne pilots his AC, Guidance utilizing both excellent mobility and strong defenses. If you can overwhelm those defenses without being swamped by his attacks, then you should be just fine.

I found it easiest to use the HI-16: GU-Q1 Pulse Gun to really burn through his stagger bar as fast as possible, and then while he was stunned, hit him with both Plasma and Kinetic shoulder missiles. The Vvc-760PR Plasma Rifle is great for leaving a blast of plasma energy in an area to at least keep him from regenerating before you can move in.

Try to focus your AC’s build on agility and speed, because when V.VII Swinburne moves in for an attack with his electric blade, you don’t want to be anywhere close. He uses the VP-424 Tetrapod which keeps him in the air, but if you can, use the KASUAR/42Z Reverse Joint legs to give you the edge over his speed.

Those are my best builds for the Rank E Arena matches in Armored Core 6. If any of these builds didn’t work for you, just keep mixing it up until you find a combination that give you the perfect AC for the occasion. For more build and mission guides, keep checking back here.