An entire decade later, FromSoftware is granting mech fans their wish: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is on its way. It’ll hit store shelves on Aug. 25, 2023 for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. You can preorder it ahead of time, but that begs the question: What edition are you getting? We’ll break down all Armored Core 6 preorder bonuses to help you make a decision!

All Preorder Bonuses for Armor Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Armor Core VI: Fires of Rubicon comes in five different editions: Standard, Launch, Deluxe, Collector’s, and Premium Collector’s.

The standard edition doesn’t come with anything special except the base game itself. However, preordering any of the editions, including the standard edition, will still net you a few free goodies, in addition to everything else. Just preordering Armor Core 6 will include:

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT” parts set (early unlock)

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC decal

Launch Edition

Image Source: FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

The launch edition is EU only and doesn’t offer much other than a few great pieces of art:

Physical copy of the base game (excluding PC; a Steam code is given instead)

Exclusive poster (390x330mm)

A set of 45 stickers

x3 Exclusive art cards

Deluxe Edition

Image Source: FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

In the US, you get the deluxe edition instead of the launch edition, and it’s digital-only. The deluxe edition offers similar preorder bonuses:

Digital copy of the base game

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Collector’s Edition

Image Source: FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

For dedicated Armored Core fans, there’s the collector’s edition and boy does it come with some good stuff! Regardless of what platform you preorder for, you’ll receive:

Physical copy of the base game (excluding PC; a Steam code is given instead)

19cm Armored Core figurine

Steelbook case

x4 Pin badges

A set of 45 stickers

40-page hardcover artbook

Digital soundtrack

Premium Collector’s Edition

Image Source: FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

For rabid Armored Core fans, you may want the premium collector’s edition, and it doesn’t get any more premium that this:

Physical copy of the base game (excluding PC; a Steam code is given instead)

19cm Armored Core figurine

32cm Armored Core garage for your figurine

Steelbook case

x4 Pin badges

A set of 45 stickers

40-page hardcover artbook

Digital soundtrack

That’s the last of the Armored Core 6 preorder bonuses for every edition. If you plan on getting the premium collector’s edition, be sure to have the extra space for the garage! For more content, you’ll find more helpful guides and questions using the links below, such as AC6 unlock time or whether Armored Core 6 will have crossplay.