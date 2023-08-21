Is Armored Core 6 Cross Platform? Answered

Armored Core 6 is the latest upcoming release from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, and while August 25 is right around the corner, some questions don’t yet have the clearest answers. One of these questions is regarding the many different platforms that the game will be releasing on, being whether or not you can play with friends on a different platform. Here’s the answer to whether Armored Core 6 is crossplay compatible or not.

Does Armored Core 6 Support Crossplay?

While Armored Core 6 is nearing ever closer to its release, there still has been no confirmation as to whether or not the game with support cross-platform play. While some might see that as leaving room for it to be cross-platform compatible at launch, it’s less than likely given that neither Bandai Namco or FromSoftware has made a point of it.

While there has not been any firm statement saying that the game won’t support crossplay between platforms, Elden Ring – FromSoftware’s most recent release – also had multiplayer but was not cross-platform. While this doesn’t mean that it isn’t something that FromSoftware could implement into Armored Core 6, the fact that the game shares an engine with Elden Ring and Sekiro means that it would have been a lot of retroactive work to add the feature.

Armored Core 6’s multiplayer is only focused on team-based PvP combat, as opposed to the story having co-op multiplayer as well. If there were more multiplayer features in the game, then it might have made more sense for Armored Core 6 to be cross platform, but given the focus on the single-player story, and the aim to maintain smooth, clear combat in the PvP, the feature would likely be more stress than it’s worth.

Luckily, Armored Core 6 is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, so you’ll have plenty of options as to where to play the game. You might just have to make sure to get the game on the same platform as your friends if you want to play some PvP, or you can just focus on the story. If you’re dying to check it out, be sure to take a look at our preload and unlock times guide.