Is Armored Core 6 Multiplayer? Explained

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s newest Mech-based action game Armored Core 6 is flying its way towards its release date on August 25. Given the fast-paced and omnidirectional action that the game is based around, players are wondering whether or not they’ll be able to play together with friends and show off their unique AC builds. Here’s whether or not Armored Core 6 is going to have multiplayer.

What Kind of Multiplayer Does Armored Core 6 Have?

Image Source: Bandai Namco

If you’re looking to play with a couple of friends, you’re in luck. Armored Core 6 will have a six player PvP mode, with teams of up to three going head to head in Deathmatch-style combat. In this mode, players will be able to customize their AC to their heart’s desire, but then use that custom AC to wreak havoc on the battlefield. You’ll be able to build your ACs relative to your teammates, allowing for nearly endless combinations and game experiences.

Does Armored Core 6 Have Co-Op?

If you were looking to play the story mode with friends, unfortunately you’re not so lucky. Armored Core 6 will not have a co-op multiplayer mode for the story, so players looking to fight alongside their fellow ACs are going to have to stick to the PvP combat.

During an early interview with Masaru Yamamura, he said that the story of the game is going to be focused on single-player gameplay, while the multiplayer focus goes to the team-based combat mode.

During the Armored Core Showcase on August 21, the developers hosted an expo for the PvP gameplay, showing off 3v3, 2v2 and 1v1 combat. The showcase gave a clear idea of how the mode will function, with YouTuber FightinCowboy and Twitch Streamer Oroboro using custom ACs to go head-to-head live for fans for the first time. The showcase demonstrated the different ways you have to learn your own AC and build it to your own style, or adjust your style to your AC build.

That’s all there really is to know regarding the multiplayer for Armored Core 6. It looks like the game is designed around encouraging players to really get creative with their ACs and game styles, while also focusing deeply on the story itself. The game is set to launch on August 25, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, so keep checking back here for updates and guides as the date nears.