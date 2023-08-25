How to Destroy Transport Helicopters and BAWS Tetrapod in Armored Core 6 (AC6)

Trying to make an honest-ish living as a mercenary on Rubicon 3? Well, sometimes that can be a bit of a challenge, especially when you’ve got seemingly endless resistance between you and your objective. Although not every one of your targets is going to try to attack you, the defenses those targets have are sure to make up for it. Here’s how to Destroy the Transport Helicopters and submit that BAWS Tetrapod into the LogHunt.

How Do You Destroy the Transport Helicopters in AC6?

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Luckily, these aren’t going to be anything like that helicopter, if that’s what you’re worried about. Instead, these are stagnant targets that don’t take too much damage to destroy, but each one of them is going to have a decent amount of defenses surrounding them. I used the multi-locking missiles to divide my resources and conquer the first and second groups of MTs and defenses, just be aware that there’s a shield MT guarding the second helicopter.

The third waypoint will take you to a larger open area with four transport helicopters throughout the area. Clear out the defenses for the max amount of COAM, but be careful, your handler will inform you that among them is a BAWS Tetrapod, which is much more powerful and dangerous than the rest of the MTs.

How Do You Destroy the BAWS Tetrapod in AC6?

To complete the mission, you actually don’t have to take the Tetrapod on at all. In fact, your handler will actually tell you to just ignore it and complete the mission, which you can do if you just destroy the transport helicopters around the area. However, if you’re looking for some walking around money and a boost to your reputation, save at least one of the helicopters so you can fight the Tetrapod and submit it to the LogHunt.

To beat the Tetrapod, stay moving as much as you can to avoid its powerful attacks, but also don’t let up on dealing damage. It seems easier said than done, but close the gap enough to use some strong close-range attacks like the blade to get it to the point where the pilot has an ACS Overload, then don’t let up from there. Overpower it with enough properly timed strafing, well-placed shots and devastating slashes, and you’ll have a four-legged fireworks display to celebrate your victory.

With that, you’ve got everything you need to destroy the transport helicopters and beat the BAWS Tetrapod. It looks like Armored Core 6 is going to have a bunch of smaller, sporadic boss fights that you can go back to when you’re ready for them, so keep building your AC and checking back here for more guides if you need them.