What Time Does the Night Market Start in Valorant & How Does It Work?

Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s next Night Market and when it updates.

There’s no doubt that many of Valorant’s hardcore players absolutely love weapon skins, and as the festive season approaches, there’s a discount sale to pick yourself up a bargain. If you’re wondering what time the Night Market starts in Valorant and how it works then you’re in the right place.

What Time Does the Night Market Start? Answered

The Valorant Night Market occurs once every Act. Here’s a look at previous Night Market dates:

July 20, 2022 – August 2, 2022

September 28, 2022 – October 11, 2022

December 7, 2022 – January 4, 2023

February 15, 2023 – February 27, 2023

The next Night Market will be released on April 5, 2023 and be available until April 25, 2023.

So, what time does the Night Market actually start? Since Riot Games typically initiates the start of a Night Market at the shop reset time, you should see it at 5 PM PST or 8 PM EST. If you’re a European player you won’t see it in your shop until 1 AM GMT early the next morning.

While you wait for it, why not check out Twinfinite's recent feature about 12 skins nobody wants to see in their Night Market! You can also brush up on the changes coming to Bind with Patch 6.08, where the map will see its return.

How Does the Night Market Work? Explained

Image source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Valorant’s Night Market is a once-per-act weapon skin sale that randomly discounts six skins by various percentages. The Night Market that you receive will not refresh — you are stuck with the skins you have. After 12 days, the Night Market will disappear and will not return until the next Act (in about three months’ time) when you will get a totally different lineup, so make sure you pick up any skins you like before they return to full price.

As you can see in the example above, you’ll also randomly be allocated skins of different rarity levels — ours was very lucky, indeed, with five purples and a legendary gold!

Unfortunately, you won’t always get such a great selection and oftentimes the skins aren’t going to be to your liking. Again, it’s totally random, as are the percentages of discount for each one.

Do note that your normal store rotation won’t ever include the skins in your Night Market, so you won’t have to worry about double-ups. If you’re getting bad skins then perhaps it’s because you’ve bought all the good ones!

Until then, that's everything you should need to know about what time the Valorant Night Market starts and how it works.

