Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

Bind is making its comeback to Competitive Queue this upcoming patch 6.08, and In the latest updates, the official Valorant Twitter account shares the changes that will be implemented to Bind starting April 25, 2023.

For everything you need to know on all Bind changes coming in Valorant Patch 6.08, we’ve got the info you’re looking for.

Updates to Bind in Valorant Patch 6.08, Listed

A Site Teleporter Exit

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

One of the biggest changes in Bind is the Teleporter exit which was previously near the Attacker’s spawn, and is now near the A Bath entrance.

A Bath Interior

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

Both entrance and exit of Baths become wider than before which gives it an easier approach on clearing the angles. The interior inside the Baths also becomes wider.

A Site Wall (Near Tower)

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

A few minor detail changes to the A site wall.

A Site Back Wall

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

A site back wall becomes narrow in order to clear off angles easily.

A Site Radianite Crates

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

One of the Radianite crates is now horizontal compared to its previous vertical state giving the Attackers more area to plant the spike.

B Hall to B Site Doorway

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

B site Doorway connecting to the site also receives changes as it becomes wider clearing off some of the off angles.

B Elbow

Image Source: Valorant Official Twitter Account

B site Elbow receives a small vent allowing players to throw mollies like Raze’s Grenades or Gekko’s Dizzy pet. These changes in B site will make taking control more difficult.

With these updates to Bind coming in Valorant Patch 6.08, players can expect a significant impact on their gameplay experience. The relocation of the Teleporter exit, along with other site adjustments and tweaks, may even give birth to a new meta for the map.

