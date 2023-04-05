What Is a Cronus in Warzone 2 & MW2? New Anti-Cheat Measure Ends Third-Party Devices

Image Credit: Activision

The onus to solve the Cronus is now gone.

Warzone and Warzone 2’s battle with cheaters and hacks has been lengthy and difficult, continuing into the sequel in spite of RICOCHET anti-cheat’s presence from the off. That’s part of the reason why fans were so pleased when the April 4 Activision update confirmed yet more progress in the battle against unfair play and specifically against Cronus devices in Warzone and Call of Duty generally.

One point stood out specifically though, with the update a new feature to that focuses on the “detection for third-party hardware devices”. Specifically, it’s believed to target Cronus software, which has long flown under the radar in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. But what is a Cronus and what do they do in Warzone 2 and MW2?

MW2 & Warzone 2 Cronus Meaning

A Cronus, more specifically a Cronus Zen, is a type of cheating software players can purchase and attach to their hardware, whether a PC or console.

Once equipped, players use their Cronus device to download “scripts”. These scripts impact a players gameplay remotely, offering in-game boosts that are difficult to detect but have a profound impact. An example is a script that automatically reduces or eliminates recoil, meaning it’s far easier for players using a Cronus to shoot accurately.

Image credit: Twitter @cronusmax

Because they affect gameplay remotely, they’re difficult for anti-cheat software to detect and therefore punish and ban players who are using them. That’s why this new anti-cheat development is so welcome, with players criticizing the impact of Cronus devices for a long-time in Warzone 2.

Is Using a Cronus Cheating?

Some players are unsure on this one because it’s not as obvious as downloading wallhacks or using an aimbot, but a Cronus is definitely cheating in Warzone and Call of Duty.

It alters players’ game settings in a way that goes against the fair play charter all players agree to and modifies games in a way that’s unfair for those playing without comparable equipment.

As a result, players who use Cronus devices risk being punished in the form of bans from Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, including hardware bans to prevent them from returning with new accounts.

Call of Duty Anti-Cheat System Targets Cronus Devices

Now, if players are caught using the devices, they will receive an ‘Unsupported Device Warning’ message in-game.

Image Credit: Activision

As noted in the blog post, Activision may also look to instigate account and hardware bans to those cheating. Hardware bans would prevent players from just making a new account and cheating again.

The blog post also outlined some in-game mitigations that Activision may use against cheaters. These are as follows:

Cloaking: The process of hiding legitimate players from cheating players.

Disarm: The process of removing weapons and equipment from cheaters while in-game.

Damage Shield: The process of providing legitimate players with a protective barrier against cheaters.

That’s all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Cronus devices. With the devs clearly eager to stamp them out for good, players should look forward to fair play and a level playing field. For all the latest on Warzone 2, check out the related content below.

