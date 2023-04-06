Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List: Best Attacking & Defending Operators in 2023

Ubisoft

Operation Commanding Force, dropping back in March 2023, signalled the beginning of Year 8 in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. With nearly 70 operators to choose from in the tactical FPS, it can be tough to know where to begin. That’s where we come in – here’s the ultimate Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list, detailing both the best attackers and defenders in Year 8.

The Year 8 Season 1.2 update tweaked a number of operators again, including buffs for Capitao and Wamai alongside nerfs for Kapkan and Oryx. Those changes are reflected in our tier list and best Operator picks, which are detailed below.

Ultimate Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List

Best Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8

Attackers need to be strong and versatile, capable of overcoming defenders’ equipment as they close in on the bomb site.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Currently, the best attacker in Rainbow Six Siege is Thatcher. The SAS Operator’s EMP grenades remain massively useful in any attacking scenario, rendering enemy gadget within their radius useless. He is banned fairly frequently, so you may have difficulties getting him through the ban and protect phase before a match. If he gets through though, he’s a must-have on any attacking team.

If you’re not fancying Thatcher, Zero is probably your best alternative. His Argus Launcher makes him ideal to collect information as you approach bomb sites, while his MP7 SMG and SC3000K AR mean he possesses far more versatility than a lot of other attackers. The GONNE-6 and a Hard Breach Charge round off an Operator who’s useful in any attacking scenario.

Brava, Commanding Force’s new Operator, remains in A-Tier right now, but that could be tweaked as the meta changes and players learn how to deal with her Kludge Drones more effectively. Our full Rainbow Six Attacker Operator Tier List for 2023 is detailed below:

Tier Operators S Thatcher, Nomad, Zero A Ace, Brava, Hibana, Iana, Jackal, Maverick, Sledge, Twitch, Zofia B Ash, Blackbeard, Buck, Capitao, Finka, Flores, Grim, IQ, Lion, Osa, Thermite C Amaru, Dokkaebi, Fuze, Gridlock, Kali, Nøkk, Sens, Ying D Blitz, Glaz, Montagne

Best Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8

For Defenders, you want them to be robust and reliable, difficult for attacking enemies to break down and breakthrough.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Right now, Rainbow Six Siege’s best Defender is Valkyrie. It’s true that she’s been on the receiving end of nerfs in recent seasons, but her Black Eye cameras are still unmatched when it comes to accumulating information on attacker strategy. In a game like Rainbow Six, information is the most important currency. She’s not all gadgets and no firepower though, with her Nitro Cell utility and MPX SMG giving her more than enough to hold her own in gunfights and other engagements.

If you’re not quite up for the challenge that is Valkyrie, we’d recommend Jäger. The once-spawn-peek legend continues to prove he doesn’t need ACOGs, with the lethal 416-C Carbine AR continuing to set him apart from other Defenders. He’s also incredibly simple to play, with his Active Defence Systems taking no attention to operate; just throw them around the objective and they’ll cut out incoming projectiles consistently.

Kapkan remains in A-Tier despite the loss of the 1.5x Sight, with Tachanka’s buff welcome but not yet enough to drag him out of C-Tier. Our full Rainbow Six Defender Tier Operator List for 2023 is detailed below:

Tier Operators S Jäger, Valkyrie A Aruni, Azami, Bandit, Ela, Kaid, Kapkan, Mira, Mozzie, Smoke, Wamai B Alibi, Echo, Lesion, Maestro, Melusi, Mute, Pulse, Solis, Thorn, Thunderbird, Vigil C Castle, Doc, Frost, Goyo, Oryx, Rook, Tachanka, Warden D Caveira, Clash

There you have it – that’s our Rainbow Six Operator Tier List and they’re our recommendations for the Best Attackers and Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege right now. Be sure to check back in soon because, as new updates and operators drop, this list is sure to adjust accordingly. We’re now looking forward to the second Operation of Year 8.

