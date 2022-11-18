Here’s Your First Look at Rainbow Six Siege’s New Defender Solis

Image Source: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege has dropped a trailer for the upcoming Year 7 Season 4 Operation Solar Raid, which will introduce new defender Solis to the roster. Don’t expect too much at this time, as the trailer serves mostly as a teaser as the full reveal for Operation Solo Raid and Solis will happen on Monday, Nov. 21. Year 7 Season 3 was Operation Brutal Storm.

When added, Solis will become the 66th operator in the game and the 33rd defender available in Rainbow Six Siege. This will finally will put defenders at the same number as attackers once again. The trailer is all one brief CGI cinematic, but there is a massive hint regarding what Solis will be able to do.

Solis appears to read the locations of enemy electronic equipment designated as helpful hologram icons. Anyone familiar with the Rainbow Six Siege items should recognize the symbols shown on the holograms. She’ll be able to spot things like claymores or drones before teammates get tripped by them.

Earlier this week, we got a separate trailer related to Year 7 Season 3 and the upcoming formation of the Ghosteyes Squad. This squad will include the more stealth-based characters such as Zero (Sam Fisher from Splinter Cell) and Caveira.

Considering that Rainbow Six Siege was released in 2015 and has added 45 extra operators in the last seven years, they don’t seem to be slowing down, as the game is only months away from Year 8.

Be sure to stick around, as we will definitely be covering the full reveal of Year 7 Season 4 Operation Solar Raid when it happens early next week.

Related Posts