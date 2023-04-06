How to Get Star Coins Fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Star Coins are one of the primary currency sources in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you can utilize to upgrade materials and the overall state of the realm. However, various missions can mandate large amounts of cash, prohibiting you from completing specific tasks. So, if you want to know how to get Star Coins fast, we’ll show you what techniques you can use.

Earning Star Coins Fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those who want to earn Star Coins as fast as possible in Disney Dreamlight Valley can perform the following methods:

Sell pumpkins, eggplants, or leeks.

Cook pumpkins to create meals and exchange them with Goofy.

Sell minerals.

Get rid of Night Thorns.

Open green chests.

Pumpkins are the most valuable ingredient in the game since they can be sold for 664 Star Coins at Goofy’s Stall. You can purchase seeds for 275 Star Coins at the Forgotten Lands, an excellent area to set up your garden (it grows faster there.) It’s also recommended to bring along a character with a Gardening Hangout bonus, given that they will spawn extra ingredients with each harvest.

Aside from this product, eggplants and leeks can be sold for 308/309 Star Coins, and they both grow a lot faster than pumpkins. If you want even more money, you can cook any of these vegetables and sell a bundle of them at Goofy’s Stall. For example, a stack of 20 Grilled Vegetable Platters (created with three pumpkins) provides 55.7k Star Coins.

Mining for gems is another quick way to grab cash, especially when exchanging shiny minerals with Goofy. Like the Gardening Hangout Bonus, you should take a character with the Mining enhancement to get an additional boost in valuables.

Lastly, anytime you come across Night Thorns or green chests, it’s a good idea to interact with them to obtain Star Coins quickly. You may also spawn more cash with the golden chest, which can be unlocked after you remove the dark debris.

That does it for our guide on how to get Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you can use these tips to advance further into the story. For more content about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to unlock Simba and Nala.

Related Posts