Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

Sons of the Forest Patch 03 introduced a lot of new features that can help improve your gameplay. In the recent update, The developers added Solar Panels, and now players can get electricity in Sons of the Forest to light up your base. Let’s give you the lowdown of how to get this done.

How to Install Electricity in Sons of the Forest

Players must first find the required materials to get electricity in the game. Currently, the only way to get electricity in this patch is by finding a Solar Panel across the map. The players can usually find Solar Panels near the 3D printer, along with a few light bulbs.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

The player needs to explore a cave marked in the map below to find a guaranteed Solar Panel. Inside the cave, there is an underground space where players can find a room with boxes, including Solar Panels. Since Sons of the Forest will likely get more updates, this feature could change in the future.

Image Source: mapgenie.io via Twinfinite

Once the player finds all the materials, the Solar Panel must be placed on the roof to generate electricity. An incorrect installation will not produce electricity.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

Using the Solar Panels, players can light up their bases with light bulbs, removing the need to throw leaves onto torches or campfires. This greatly improves the convenience and efficiency in the Sons of the Forest.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get electricity in Sons of the Forest. If you’re looking for more tips, be sure to check out the guides below.

