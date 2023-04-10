Sons of the Forest: How To Make & Use Solar Panels

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

The addition of solar panels in the Sons of the Forest 03 update is a significant improvement for players who enjoy building and decorating their base. These items give the player the ability to light up their lovely cottages. The article below will help you on how to use solar panels in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get Solar Panels in Sons of the Forest

Players can locate Solar Panels and Lightbulbs in military containers near areas with 3D Printers and crash sites. Currently, there’s no way for a player to craft a solar panel.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

How to Use Solar Panels and Setting it up

The first step to using Solar Panels is that the player will need to have the following items:

Solar Panel

Wire

Light bulbs

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

The player can place the Solar Panels right away if the base already has a slanted roof or a flat roof.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

Head into your inventory and pull out the wire. Upon equipping it, hover it over the log, and you’ll see arrows on the logs indicating you can place it there. Connect the wires going through your structure and attach wires to your log pathways.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

After doing “cable management” in your base, attach some light bulbs, and that’s it. Currently, Light bulbs perform better than any lighting in the game.

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd Via Twinfinite

Solar Panels currently have limited usage to only lighting up bulbs. There is always the possibility of further expansion in future updates. Solar panels could become more versatile and integral to base building and energy generation as the game evolves. Adding new features or upgrades to solar panels could open up new possibilities for players, making their gameplay experience even more exciting and challenging.

Related Posts