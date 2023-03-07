How to Quick Select in Sons of the Forest

Image Credit: Endnight Games

With there being so many different items and crafting materials to stuff into your inventory, chances are you’re screaming out for the help of Sons of the Forest hotkeys or a Quick Select menu. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how you can use these to quickly access items from your Backpack, rather than having to open your entire Inventory all the time.

Are There Hotkeys in Sons of the Forest?

Yes, there are hotkeys in Sons of the Forest. This is done by opening up your inventory and then holding the mouse over the item, tool, or weapon you want to hotkey, and then press the a number between 0-9 on your keyboard.

This will then assign whatever you had selected in your inventory to that specific number on your keyboard.

Alternatively, you can also use the backpack quick select menu, which doesn’t use hotkeys, but does give you faster access to your most used items, weapons or tools in Sons of the Forest without having to go all the way into the inventory menu.

Using the Backpack Quick Select Menu in Sons of the Forest

To add items to the quick select menu, press I to open your inventory, and then move your cursor over the Backpack at the top of the screen.

You should be given the option to use the right mouse button (RMB) to ‘Add Items.’ Go ahead and right-click on the backpack, and then go ahead and select the items you want to include in the backpack.

Now go back and return to exploring the island or fighting cannibals. When you want to access these items, you can press and hold I to access the quick select menu in Sons of the Forest.

